The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 meals you can make with ₦500

Oghenerume Progress

Have you ever been in a position where you're hungry and only left with ₦500?

Local-jollof-rice-with palm oil
Local-jollof-rice-with palm oil

Recommended articles

Here are five of them;

Noodles and egg
Noodles and egg Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

You can decide to make noodles and eggs with ₦500. A small pack of noodles sells for ₦120 and if you can finish three packs that's ₦360 plus one egg of ₦100 and you could use the remaining change to get pepper and onions.

Palm oil rice
Palm oil rice Pulse Nigeria

Palm oil rice is also another meal you can make with just ₦500. A cup of rice should sell between ₦170 to ₦200. Pepper and onion - ₦150, Palm oil - ₦100 and seasoning - ₦50. You should have salt at home, if not, maybe ask your neighbour.

ADVERTISEMENT
bread and egg
bread and egg Pulse Nigeria

A loaf of bread that can satisfy you for breakfast, lunch or dinner should not be more than ₦250. One egg for ₦100 and you could get onions, groundnut oil and season with the remaining ₦150.

Plantain and palm oil
Plantain and palm oil Pulse Nigeria

Another meal you can make with just ₦500 is plantain and palm oil. You can get plantain for the range of ₦200 to ₦400 and get palm oil with the remaining money. You could also turn this into plantain porridge if you get the plantain for at most ₦300. The remaining ₦200 can be used to get seasoning, palm oil and pepper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local jollof or sapa jollof rice if you prefer, is another meal you can prepare with ₦500. For those on the table of preparing it with palm oil, you can get a cup of rice between ₦170 to ₦200. Pepper and onion - ₦150, groundnut oil - ₦100 and seasoning - ₦50.

There you have it, five meals you can prepare with just ₦500.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Having a bad day? Here are 5 ways to instantly feel better

Having a bad day? Here are 5 ways to instantly feel better

5 meals you can make with ₦500

5 meals you can make with ₦500

3 lifestyle shock Lagosians experience outside Lagos

3 lifestyle shock Lagosians experience outside Lagos

MAC appoints Godspower Nwaukwa as new national artist for Nigeria

MAC appoints Godspower Nwaukwa as new national artist for Nigeria

The pros and cons of swallowing semen

The pros and cons of swallowing semen

5 times lube can be used for non-s*xual activities

5 times lube can be used for non-s*xual activities

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

10 mistakes you should not make when using weed (marijuana)

10 mistakes you should not make when using weed (marijuana)

5 times Nengi recreated looks from Beyonce, Rihanna and other celebrities

5 times Nengi recreated looks from Beyonce, Rihanna and other celebrities

Why Finland is the happiest country on earth

Why Finland is the happiest country on earth

For women: 5 common mistakes that are making your period pain worse

For women: 5 common mistakes that are making your period pain worse

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ivory coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa [Alphafoodie]

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Health benefits of African star apple/Agbalumo/Udara [Kitchen butterfly]

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

Bajau people spend most of their lives under water, here's how they survive

The hausa people [Pinterest]

A brief history of how the Hausas were conquered by the Fulanis