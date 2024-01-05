5 meals you can make with ₦500 when you're broke

Apart from buying cheap food outside, there are meals you can make with ₦500.

Here are five of them.

1. Noodles and eggs

Pulse Nigeria

A small pack of noodles sells for ₦120 and if you can finish three packs that's ₦360 plus one egg of ₦100 and you could use the remaining change to get pepper and onions.

2. Palm oil rice

Pulse Nigeria

Palm oil rice is also another meal you can make with just ₦500. A cup of rice should sell between ₦170 to ₦200. Pepper and onion - ₦150, palm oil - ₦100 and seasoning - ₦50. You should have salt at home, if not, maybe ask your neighbour.

3. Bread and egg

Pulse Nigeria

A loaf of bread that can satisfy you for breakfast, lunch or dinner should not be more than ₦250. One egg for ₦100 and you could get onions, groundnut oil and season with the remaining ₦150.

4. Plantain and palm oil

Pulse Nigeria

Another meal you can make with just ₦500 is plantain and palm oil. You can get plantain for the range of ₦200 to ₦400 and get palm oil with the remaining money. You could also turn this into plantain porridge if you get the plantain for at most ₦300. The remaining ₦200 can be used to get seasoning, palm oil and pepper.

5. Local jollof rice