After getting your business plan and capital, what next?

In Nigerian cities like Abuja and Lagos, restaurants pop up everyday like pimples — many of these close up and disappear just as quickly.

We've studied all these restaurants in the big cities, that we consider as "successful" and here are some of the key tips we've gathered, especially for those who plan to start something similar.

1. Location Location Location

Just like we've mentioned earlier, big cities will bring you big bucks. The location you choose in the big city also determines the sort of customers you'll be getting in your restaurant, if you know what we mean. But this doesn't mean a good restaurant in an obscure neighbourhood won't do well though.

The concept you choose for your restaurant will also determine the location you get. For example, if you have a fine-dining sea-food restaurant with a view of the ocean, you obviously have to get a place by the sea.

2. Be unique

Offer a unique value proposition in everything you do — your menu, location, restaurant design. You need to give the customers a strong reason to come back. You can be as unconventional and unique as you want to be. These days, people are always looking for something different.

3. Ambiance before anything

Everything from fine-dining to cafes to fast-casual restaurants need to offer a space with great ambiance to get good reviews. You want customers to feel as comfortable as possible while eating, maybe even feel like they are at home, depending on what concept you're going for.

4. It's about the food... but not really

We've mentioned so much already, and haven't even talked about the "main thing" the customers are coming for. Of course the food matters! You need great food so that the your restaurant's hype isn't just hype. That being said, it's either you have a unique food menu, something signature that makes your customers keep coming back for. Or be as flexible as possible. Some restaurants change menus every week or so, while some have fixed menus. Whatever works for you.

5. You have to spend money to make money

If you're aiming for the big bucks, you have to prepare to spend big bucks. Getting the restaurant of your dreams, and hopefully, the dreams of your customers, will require you spending on getting the menus, chefs, design right. After all that, many of these restaurants have expensive rollouts, organising special programmes or launches to attract attention.