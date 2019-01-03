Arts and Culture has become such a vibrant industry in Nigeria, especially when it comes to events.

Creatives who want to keep up with the numerous arts and culture events need to follow these accounts so they don't miss out on the juicy news in 2019.

1. African Artists Foundation

In 2018, African Artists' Foundation (@aaf_lagos) held countless workshops, talks, art exhibitions, events and hosted several artists in residency. 2019 seems to be even a greater year for the creatives and no doubt, AAF will be at the forefront of that.

2. Terrakulture

@Terrakulture is a Nigerian Cultural Centre, Art Gallery and Theatre. In 2018, most of the highly acclaimed plays and art shows, e.g. Queen Moremi the musical, Secret Lives of Baba Segi's wives, etc were held in TerraKulture and we only expect that 2019 will have more of those happening there too.

3. British Council Nigeria Arts

The British Council is United Kingdom's organisation for cultural relations especially in West Africa. The British Council Nigeria Arts (@ngbritisharts) has been a huge supporter of arts and creativity, and related events in Nigeria. Some of the events they were involved in include Block Party Lagos, ArtxLagos, LIPfest18, etc. Follow them for more events in 2019.

4. Artyrama

@Artyrama is an online store contemporary African art which also organises art shows here and there which are promoted on their Instagram account.

5. Ukpuru

@Ukpuru is the one-stop shop for all things Igbo culture and history. With indepth knowledge and resources, Ukpuru sheds light on how Igbos and their neighbours lived hundreds of years ago.