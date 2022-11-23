RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 harmful myths and wrong old wives' tales when taking care of infants

Temi Iwalaiye

No matter the pressure from old wives, you don't have to do this to your child.

Putting thread on the baby's head does not stop hiccup [Nigeriahealthblog]
Putting thread on the baby's head does not stop hiccup [Nigeriahealthblog]

All through your pregnancy and even after you give birth, there are some myths that have always been involved in early care of the baby. They are not only wrong but harmful to your baby’s wellbeing that you need to be on the lookout for.

Recommended articles

You shouldn’t bathe a baby in scalding water and burn their fragile skin. The best way to check if the temperature is right is to use your elbow to check.

There is no need to use alcohol or antiseptic to clean a newborn baby’s umbilical cord. Alcohol is believed to cause skin irritation which further delays healing.

You should absolutely not throw your new born baby high up. This is because they don’t have control of their muscles yet and it can break their fragile bones.

Your baby can react negatively to these herbs especially if they used some sort of insecticide to spray on it while it was planted.

Hiccups happen because the diaphragm contracts involuntarily. Many people believe that putting thread on your baby’s hair will cause the hiccup to stop. If this happens, it’s purely coincidental because it’s purely superstitious.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Macallan dazzles Nigeria’s fashion industry At Mai Atafo’s Fashion Show

Macallan dazzles Nigeria’s fashion industry At Mai Atafo’s Fashion Show

Smirnoff makes November the new December with the Smirnoff NoKnownAddress 2

Smirnoff makes November the new December with the Smirnoff NoKnownAddress 2

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Teni flaunts her new body and reveals how she lost 75kg

Relish in Cold Stone’s biggest ever Black Friday 50% Deal!!

Relish in Cold Stone’s biggest ever Black Friday 50% Deal!!

5 harmful myths and wrong old wives' tales when taking care of infants

5 harmful myths and wrong old wives' tales when taking care of infants

Chieftaincy in Yoruba culture: Its process and procedure

Chieftaincy in Yoruba culture: Its process and procedure

3 smallest tribes in Africa, their culture and history

3 smallest tribes in Africa, their culture and history

Here is why we need a woman on a Naira note [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Here is why we need a woman on a Naira note [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The essential birthday wish list for a Nigerian woman

The essential birthday wish list for a Nigerian woman

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

5 Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people