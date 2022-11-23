All through your pregnancy and even after you give birth, there are some myths that have always been involved in early care of the baby. They are not only wrong but harmful to your baby’s wellbeing that you need to be on the lookout for.
5 harmful myths and wrong old wives' tales when taking care of infants
No matter the pressure from old wives, you don't have to do this to your child.
1. Bathing the baby in extremely hot water to make the baby sleep more
You shouldn’t bathe a baby in scalding water and burn their fragile skin. The best way to check if the temperature is right is to use your elbow to check.
2. Cleaning the baby’s umbilical cord with alcohol or antiseptic makes it heal faster
There is no need to use alcohol or antiseptic to clean a newborn baby’s umbilical cord. Alcohol is believed to cause skin irritation which further delays healing.
3. Throwing the baby up while bathing makes the baby courageous
You should absolutely not throw your new born baby high up. This is because they don’t have control of their muscles yet and it can break their fragile bones.
4. Bathing the baby with herbs protects the baby
Your baby can react negatively to these herbs especially if they used some sort of insecticide to spray on it while it was planted.
5. Putting a thread on the baby head to stop hiccups
Hiccups happen because the diaphragm contracts involuntarily. Many people believe that putting thread on your baby’s hair will cause the hiccup to stop. If this happens, it’s purely coincidental because it’s purely superstitious.
