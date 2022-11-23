5 harmful myths and wrong old wives' tales when taking care of infants

1. Bathing the baby in extremely hot water to make the baby sleep more

You shouldn’t bathe a baby in scalding water and burn their fragile skin. The best way to check if the temperature is right is to use your elbow to check.

2. Cleaning the baby’s umbilical cord with alcohol or antiseptic makes it heal faster

There is no need to use alcohol or antiseptic to clean a newborn baby’s umbilical cord. Alcohol is believed to cause skin irritation which further delays healing.

3. Throwing the baby up while bathing makes the baby courageous

You should absolutely not throw your new born baby high up. This is because they don’t have control of their muscles yet and it can break their fragile bones.

4. Bathing the baby with herbs protects the baby

Your baby can react negatively to these herbs especially if they used some sort of insecticide to spray on it while it was planted.

5. Putting a thread on the baby head to stop hiccups