5 foods you should try if you're visiting warri

Oghenerume Progress

Warri is located in Delta State Nigeria. It is one of those cities in Nigeria with really friendly people and even though Warri doesn't have great PR, it is one of the few peaceful places where people basically treat each other like family.

Ukodo (Yam and plantain pepper soup)
Aside from the nice people, one thing special about warri is its unique delicacies. So if you have any intention of visiting Warri, here are five meals you should definitely try.

Of course this will be the first meal on this list. Delta state is famous for its legendary Banga soup that comes in evwere plates (native pots). The soup is made with palm fruits, boiled with their juices squeezed out. This is garnished with fresh fish or dry fish depending on your preference.

Banga soup is best enjoyed with starch and even though this is not one of the most healthy options of swallows, the feeling you get when a mould of starch travels down your throat definitely makes up for it.

Hot Banga soup and Starch (Photo credit -Matsecooks)
If you have tried Banga soup, the next meal you should try if you're visiting Warri is Owo soup. This is a sweet yellowish soup enjoyed with a plate of starch, eba alongside yam/plantain.

Owo soup and starch
There's the Nigerian jollof which has a great pr, Fried rice which is also doing well, but have you ever had Banga rice? This is a special kind of rice prepared with palm fruits and it is definitely one food you should try if you are visiting Warri.

To enjoy Banga rice, you need to get it from those ladies who sell it in the market, like Effurun or Igbudu market. The delicious Banga rice is sold steaming hot from massive coming pots and served in white nylons.

To get the real feeling of the Banga rice, most people enjoy sucking it from the nylon and trust me, there's no greater feeling.

banga+rice
Even though Port Harcourt has made a name for itself with its Bole and sauce, the ones found in warri is definitely on another level.

The plantain is roasted and served with beans and ii is one meal you can never regret eating.

Bole and sauce
Ukodo, a name given to yam and plantain pepper soup, is a meal native to the Urhobo tribe of Delta state. Ukodo is a typical spicy traditional breakfast that is absolutely perfect for rainy mornings or evenings.

This pepper soup dish is prepared with unripe plantain, yam and goat meat or dry fish and it is definitely a meal you should try if you are visiting Warri.

