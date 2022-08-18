5 foods you should try if you're visiting warri

Banga soup and starch

Of course this will be the first meal on this list. Delta state is famous for its legendary Banga soup that comes in evwere plates (native pots). The soup is made with palm fruits, boiled with their juices squeezed out. This is garnished with fresh fish or dry fish depending on your preference.

Banga soup is best enjoyed with starch and even though this is not one of the most healthy options of swallows, the feeling you get when a mould of starch travels down your throat definitely makes up for it.

Owo soup and starch

If you have tried Banga soup, the next meal you should try if you're visiting Warri is Owo soup. This is a sweet yellowish soup enjoyed with a plate of starch, eba alongside yam/plantain.

Banga rice

There's the Nigerian jollof which has a great pr, Fried rice which is also doing well, but have you ever had Banga rice? This is a special kind of rice prepared with palm fruits and it is definitely one food you should try if you are visiting Warri.

To enjoy Banga rice, you need to get it from those ladies who sell it in the market, like Effurun or Igbudu market. The delicious Banga rice is sold steaming hot from massive coming pots and served in white nylons.

To get the real feeling of the Banga rice, most people enjoy sucking it from the nylon and trust me, there's no greater feeling.

Bole and beans

Even though Port Harcourt has made a name for itself with its Bole and sauce, the ones found in warri is definitely on another level.

The plantain is roasted and served with beans and ii is one meal you can never regret eating.

Ukodo (Yam and plantain pepper soup)

Ukodo, a name given to yam and plantain pepper soup, is a meal native to the Urhobo tribe of Delta state. Ukodo is a typical spicy traditional breakfast that is absolutely perfect for rainy mornings or evenings.