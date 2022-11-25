5 foods that help increase concentration

There are also foods that can help on days when you are finding it difficult to concentrate or you probably just need something to give your brain a boost. Here are five foods that can help increase concentration.

1) Dark chocolate

Foods that contain caffeine are really great in helping a person concentrate better. Caffeine can energize a person and gives that morning boost you desire to start your day right. Dark chocolate contains caffeine and it is one food that can help increase concentration.

2) Eggs

Eggs are also good boosters when it comes to helping you concentrate. Eggs contain choline and vitamin B5 which are all important for concentration, memory and alertness. The choline in eggs can also help reduce inflammation and cognitive decline.

In addition to this, with eggs, you can get your body to produce serotonin, which helps to improve your mood.

3) Fish

Fish is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids which are very important for brain health and function.

It can be said that fish is a brain food as foods that contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids can also help to lower dementia, the risk of stroke and even mental decline. Most importantly, eating fish can help to enhance your memory and help you concentrate better.

4) Nuts

Nuts are also great when it comes to increasing concentration. They are good sources of vitamin E, and some studies say nuts can help to reduce cognitive decline that occurs as a result of age.

Nuts are also good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, copper, manganese, zinc and selenium, all of which are helpful to the brain.

5) Beans

Foods high in fibre such as beans can also help increase concentration. The idea is, foods with high fibre content helps to cut the risk of heart disease and lower bad cholesterol.