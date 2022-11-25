RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 foods that help increase concentration

Oghenerume Progress

Eating is something everyone does not just to fill their stomach but to also help them live a healthy life, hence the saying - you are what you eat.

Beans
Beans

The kinds of foods we eat can affect several aspects of our daily life including our body parts. There are foods that are good for the skin, eyes and even foods that boost your mood.

Recommended articles

There are also foods that can help on days when you are finding it difficult to concentrate or you probably just need something to give your brain a boost. Here are five foods that can help increase concentration.

Foods that contain caffeine are really great in helping a person concentrate better. Caffeine can energize a person and gives that morning boost you desire to start your day right. Dark chocolate contains caffeine and it is one food that can help increase concentration.

Chocolate bar
Chocolate bar ece-auto-gen

Eggs are also good boosters when it comes to helping you concentrate. Eggs contain choline and vitamin B5 which are all important for concentration, memory and alertness. The choline in eggs can also help reduce inflammation and cognitive decline.

In addition to this, with eggs, you can get your body to produce serotonin, which helps to improve your mood.

Raw egg yolks
Raw egg yolks Pulse Ghana

Fish is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids which are very important for brain health and function.

It can be said that fish is a brain food as foods that contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids can also help to lower dementia, the risk of stroke and even mental decline. Most importantly, eating fish can help to enhance your memory and help you concentrate better.

Fried fish
Fried fish ece-auto-gen

Nuts are also great when it comes to increasing concentration. They are good sources of vitamin E, and some studies say nuts can help to reduce cognitive decline that occurs as a result of age.

Nuts are also good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, copper, manganese, zinc and selenium, all of which are helpful to the brain.

Nuts
Nuts Pulse

Foods high in fibre such as beans can also help increase concentration. The idea is, foods with high fibre content helps to cut the risk of heart disease and lower bad cholesterol.

This in turn enhances blood flow and boosts brain cells. Other foods also high in fibre content include oats, avocado, grapes etc.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods that help increase concentration

5 foods that help increase concentration

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable

5 pictures that prove Ayra Starr and miniskirts are inseparable

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown

5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

3 peculiarities of the Edo culture

3 peculiarities of the Edo culture

3 most isolated cultures in the world

3 most isolated cultures in the world

The 7 different types of vaginas

The 7 different types of vaginas

Thanksgiving 2022: What it means for Nigerians

Thanksgiving 2022: What it means for Nigerians

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

5 Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people