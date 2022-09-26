RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 foods that are bad for your teeth

Smiling is such a lovely thing to do, but when your teeth isn't so white, it definitely ruins your smile.

Foods that are bad for your teeth
Foods that are bad for your teeth

Over time lots of people have depended on teeth whitening procedures in order to get a stain-free teeth. There are however ways to reduce teeth stains and this has to do with the kind of foods we eat.

Here are five foods that are bad for your teeth as they cause teeth stains:

Red wine is one drink that can cause stain for your teeth. This is because of the acidic nature of the drink which roughen and open the pores within the enamel of your teeth.

This in turn leads to dark red particles of the wine adhering to your teeth and leaving stains.

Red wine
Red wine ece-auto-gen

For people who always start their mornings with a cup of coffee, you are definitely subscribing to stained teeth. This is because coffee contains a chemical compound - tannins that can cause color compounds to stick to your teeth.

Tea is also bad for your teeth. It also contains tannins just like coffee and is responsible for teeth stains. This can however be reduced if you add milk to your tea, a 2014 study has said.

Tea and coffee
Tea and coffee ece-auto-gen

Fruit juices containing blackberries, blueberries, pomegranates, and other dark berries are also bad for your teeth. These fruits contain a dark pigmentation that can cause teeth stains.

Other fruit juices such as cranberry, grape, beet, pomegranate, and blueberry are also on this table as they also lead to teeth discoloration.

Fruit juice
Fruit juice [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

Energy drinks are good for an elevated mood and improved memory, but at the same time, they break down your teeth's enamel and contributes to teeth stains. Energy drinks are also high in acidic content and this is definitely bad for your teeth.

Energy drinks
Energy drinks cause dehydration. ece-auto-gen

Some sweet foods such as candies, chewing gums and ice-popsicles contain coloring agents. Some of them change the color of your tongue immediately after consumption and it's the same for your teeth.

To avoid teeth stains, it is advised that the above foods are limited and oral hygiene is also improved.

Popsicle
Popsicle Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER
