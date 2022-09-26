5 foods that are bad for your teeth

Here are five foods that are bad for your teeth as they cause teeth stains:

Red wine

Red wine is one drink that can cause stain for your teeth. This is because of the acidic nature of the drink which roughen and open the pores within the enamel of your teeth.

This in turn leads to dark red particles of the wine adhering to your teeth and leaving stains.

Tea and Coffee

For people who always start their mornings with a cup of coffee, you are definitely subscribing to stained teeth. This is because coffee contains a chemical compound - tannins that can cause color compounds to stick to your teeth.

Tea is also bad for your teeth. It also contains tannins just like coffee and is responsible for teeth stains. This can however be reduced if you add milk to your tea, a 2014 study has said.

Fruit juices

Fruit juices containing blackberries, blueberries, pomegranates, and other dark berries are also bad for your teeth. These fruits contain a dark pigmentation that can cause teeth stains.

Other fruit juices such as cranberry, grape, beet, pomegranate, and blueberry are also on this table as they also lead to teeth discoloration.

Energy and sports drinks

Energy drinks are good for an elevated mood and improved memory, but at the same time, they break down your teeth's enamel and contributes to teeth stains. Energy drinks are also high in acidic content and this is definitely bad for your teeth.

Candies and popsicles

Some sweet foods such as candies, chewing gums and ice-popsicles contain coloring agents. Some of them change the color of your tongue immediately after consumption and it's the same for your teeth.

To avoid teeth stains, it is advised that the above foods are limited and oral hygiene is also improved.