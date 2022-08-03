5 foods Nigerians miss the most when they Japa

One thing though is how much they miss Nigerian foods. Here is a look at what five foods some Nigerians miss when the relocate out of Nigeria.

It is important to note that some of these persons do not reside in London as London is now known as “Backyard of Lagos” where there are Nigerian restaurants at every corner. For the others in Canada, Australia, America and other places in Europe, here is what they say they miss.

1) Amala

Amala is fondly called the king of swallow by some persons. About three persons interviewed swear they would give anything to have a taste of Amala where they currently are.

2) Port-Harcourt Bole and Sauce

For Dr Richardson, the kind of roasted plantain popular in port-harcourt and commonly referred to as “Bole” is what he is missing the most. Even though he resides in the UK where African restaurants are all over the place, he still has not gotten one that can make the kind of bole found in Port-harcourt.

It is no wonder that a while ago, popular singer Burna Boy was ready to spend millions just to get PH bole while he was touring outside the country.

3) Moi-Moi

Of all the foods, Moi-Moi is definitely not the one thought to be in this list. This is because in Nigeria, you barely hear people talking about how much they want to eat Moi-Moi.

But for Chizindu who resides in the United States and Gabriel, they absolutely miss Moi-Moi. It is not like there’s no beans where he is, but Chizindu prefers to buy already-prepared Moi-Moi and has had issues getting some.

4) Banga Soup and starch

For our Urhobo friends who have japa-ed, one thing they swear they miss is the kind of Banga soup that is found in places like warri and surrounding villages.

Even though some of the ingredients are available, they say they have not been able to find all and would give anything to get freshly made Banga and starch, especially the kind that comes boiling in a native pot.

5) White Soup (Ofe Nsala)

For Dr Dennis, he misses the taste of proper home-cooked Ofe Nsala aka White soup. For him, even though he can cook this dish, it just does not taste the same as the ones he had while he was still in Nigeria.