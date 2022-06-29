5 food Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation

What this means is that people cannot buy luxuries and are stuck with only necessities.

Here are some things people don't buy anymore.

Sardines

Sardines now cost between N500 to N1000. The most popular sardines, Titus are N700. Most people see these as unnecessarily expensive.

Jide said, “I used to buy packs of sardines. It doesn’t make sense now to buy just one.”

Eggs

One egg is N80 and in some places, a crate goes as much as N4000. Only the rich ones buy eggs.

Cookies

Those who love to eat foreign brands of cookies have to curb their appetite. Tobi says; “I love Maryland cookies, but now they cost as much as N800.”

Indomie

Whether you are buying this already made brand of instant noodles called Indomie or you are cooking it yourself, you would most likely be spending so much.

Jane buys Indomie from Indomie cafe in Lagos, and she says it costs her over N3,000. Nowadays, one pack of the smallest Indomie onion flavour is N120.

Beans and akara

Peter said, "when I go and buy a spoon of beans, one small spoon is now N100."