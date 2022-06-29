RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 food Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What are some things Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation?

Akara Beans
Akara Beans

According to trading economics, “Nigeria’s annual inflation rate accelerated for the fourth month to 17.71 % in May of 2022 from 16.82 %. It was the steepest inflation rate since last June, driven by prices of food (19.5 % vs 18.37 % in April) and non-food products (14.9 & vs 14.18 %)."

Recommended articles

What this means is that people cannot buy luxuries and are stuck with only necessities.

Here are some things people don't buy anymore.

Sardines are notoriously expensive
Sardines are notoriously expensive Pulse Nigeria

Sardines now cost between N500 to N1000. The most popular sardines, Titus are N700. Most people see these as unnecessarily expensive.

Jide said, “I used to buy packs of sardines. It doesn’t make sense now to buy just one.”

Eggs
Eggs Pulse Ghana

One egg is N80 and in some places, a crate goes as much as N4000. Only the rich ones buy eggs.

Those who love to eat foreign brands of cookies have to curb their appetite. Tobi says; “I love Maryland cookies, but now they cost as much as N800.”

Indomie and egg. [allnigerianfoods]
Indomie and egg. [allnigerianfoods] Pulse Nigeria

Whether you are buying this already made brand of instant noodles called Indomie or you are cooking it yourself, you would most likely be spending so much.

Jane buys Indomie from Indomie cafe in Lagos, and she says it costs her over N3,000. Nowadays, one pack of the smallest Indomie onion flavour is N120.

Soft beans(tip garden)
Soft beans(tip garden) Degassing beans Pulse Live Kenya

Peter said, "when I go and buy a spoon of beans, one small spoon is now N100."

Beans are now outrageously expensive, and they used to be the meal for the poor. One akara is at N50, and it used to be N10. A small bowl of raw beans is now at N500.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 food Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation

5 food Nigerians can no longer buy because of inflation

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

10 people talk about the importance of pre-marital s*x despite religious restrictions

10 people talk about the importance of pre-marital s*x despite religious restrictions

Here are the most common breakfast recipes in Nigeria

Here are the most common breakfast recipes in Nigeria

The most unique Igbo names for girls

The most unique Igbo names for girls

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts

5 ways to naturally increase the size of your breasts

Elon Musk turns 51, crosses 100 million followers on Twitter

Elon Musk turns 51, crosses 100 million followers on Twitter

Drinking semen boosts fertility: Myth or fact?

Drinking semen boosts fertility: Myth or fact?

Is cohabitation before marriage linked to higher divorce rates?

Is cohabitation before marriage linked to higher divorce rates?

Trending

A farm in Thailand feeds their poultry cannabis and breeds healthier chickens

Cannabis has a positive effect on chickens [Wikipedia/dw]

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

The bizarre tradition of lip plating in Africa

Some of the most popular Nigerian girl names and their meanings

Most times people choose the popular Nigerian girl names because of their popularity. Other times, the parents of the baby love the meaning of the name.