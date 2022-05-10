RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 fascinating waterfalls in Nigeria you should visit

Authors:

Akinola Victoria

From hills to caves, rocks, oceans, streams, rivers and waterfalls, Nigeria is blessed with some of nature's finest works of art.

Obudu waterfalls
Obudu waterfalls

Waterfalls are torrents of water that fall from a high level whenever a river or steam rushes over a cliff or a high inclination.

Recommended articles

Here are some fascinating waterfalls in Nigeria you need to visit;

1. Erin Ijesha waterfalls, Osun State

Erin Ijesha waterfall, also known as the Olumirin waterfall is one of the most popular and most visited waterfalls in Nigeria. It is located in Erin Ijesha, Osun State. The waterfall is a seven-tiered waterfall. The amazing part of this waterfall is that the first level of the waterfall is located in Osun State while the seventh level which is also the main source of the waterfall is located in Ekiti state. The hike to the seventh level is, however, not for the fainthearted.

Erin Ijesha Waterfalls
Erin Ijesha Waterfalls ece-auto-gen

2. Owu waterfalls, Kwara State

This waterfall is located in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State. Falling from a height of 120 meters, Owu waterfall is one of Nigeria's highest waterfalls. This magnificent waterfall forms a pool of cold water at the feet of the rock.

Owu waterfalls
Owu waterfalls Pulse Nigeria

3. Farin Ruwa waterfalls, Nasarawa state

Farin Ruwa waterfall is arguably the highest waterfall in Africa, cascading down a highest of 150 meters (492 feet). It is much taller than the famous Victoria falls in Zambia which is only about 350 feet. Farin Ruwa is a word in the Hausa language that loosely translates to "White Water" in English. The water at Farin Ruwa fall is so pure that many popular water processing companies get their water from this fall.

Farin Ruwa Waterfalls, Nasarawa
Farin Ruwa Waterfalls, Nasarawa ece-auto-gen

4. Gurara waterfalls, Niger state

Gurara waterfall is 30 meters high and about 200 meters wide. It is located in the Northern part of Nigeria and is one of the most popular waterfalls in the country. According to folklore, the Gurara waterfall was named after two African deities- Gura and Rara. This waterfall forms two major streams as it flows which is only accessible during the dry seasons.

Gurara_waterfalls
Gurara_waterfalls ece-auto-gen

5. Obudu waterfalls, Cross River

Obudu waterfall is located inside Obudu mountain resort in Cross River State. It is also known as the Grotto waterfalls and it has become one of the popular attractions to visit in the Obudu mountain resort.

Authors:

Akinola Victoria Akinola Victoria Akinola Victoria is a passionate writer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Shaving your pubic hair: 4 factors to consider before getting rid of this hair

Shaving your pubic hair: 4 factors to consider before getting rid of this hair

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Here is how to start a conversation with a girl you like

Here is how to start a conversation with a girl you like

5 healthy snacks for late night munching

5 healthy snacks for late night munching

5 fascinating waterfalls in Nigeria you should visit

5 fascinating waterfalls in Nigeria you should visit

5 ways childhood experiences can influence your love life

5 ways childhood experiences can influence your love life

Amstel Malta Ultra partners The Mix Africa to launch flagship PUMA store in Abuja

Amstel Malta Ultra partners The Mix Africa to launch flagship PUMA store in Abuja

7 ways to never get tired of s*x with your partner

7 ways to never get tired of s*x with your partner

Trending

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE S*X to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

5 most underrated cities in Nigeria (and why you shouldn't miss them)

Abakaliki

5 reasons why travelling abroad is not always worth it

5 reasons why travelling abroad is not always worth it