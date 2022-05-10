5 fascinating waterfalls in Nigeria you should visit

Here are some fascinating waterfalls in Nigeria you need to visit;

1. Erin Ijesha waterfalls, Osun State

Erin Ijesha waterfall, also known as the Olumirin waterfall is one of the most popular and most visited waterfalls in Nigeria. It is located in Erin Ijesha, Osun State. The waterfall is a seven-tiered waterfall. The amazing part of this waterfall is that the first level of the waterfall is located in Osun State while the seventh level which is also the main source of the waterfall is located in Ekiti state. The hike to the seventh level is, however, not for the fainthearted.

2. Owu waterfalls, Kwara State

This waterfall is located in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State. Falling from a height of 120 meters, Owu waterfall is one of Nigeria's highest waterfalls. This magnificent waterfall forms a pool of cold water at the feet of the rock.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Farin Ruwa waterfalls, Nasarawa state

Farin Ruwa waterfall is arguably the highest waterfall in Africa, cascading down a highest of 150 meters (492 feet). It is much taller than the famous Victoria falls in Zambia which is only about 350 feet. Farin Ruwa is a word in the Hausa language that loosely translates to "White Water" in English. The water at Farin Ruwa fall is so pure that many popular water processing companies get their water from this fall.

4. Gurara waterfalls, Niger state

Gurara waterfall is 30 meters high and about 200 meters wide. It is located in the Northern part of Nigeria and is one of the most popular waterfalls in the country. According to folklore, the Gurara waterfall was named after two African deities- Gura and Rara. This waterfall forms two major streams as it flows which is only accessible during the dry seasons.

5. Obudu waterfalls, Cross River