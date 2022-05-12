5 famous dishes across the world

1.Sushi

This is a signature Japanese dish that has been widely eaten around the world. The major ingredient for this dish is rice soaked in vinegar which is a blend of vegetables and seafood.

2. Kimchi

Every Kdrama lover or anyone who generally loves Korean culture must have heard about kimchi. This is a famous South Korean dish, made from fermented and salted cabbages and radishes.

3. Pizza

This is a traditional dish of the Italians. Today, pizza is eaten everywhere globally, with its many variations, of course. The dish is traditionally made out of dough, flattened, and then garnished with cheese, basil, tomatoes, etc

4. Cous Cous

This is a popular traditional dish amongst Northern African countries like Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. The dish is made from small steamed balls of semolina flour, served with stew as a topping.

