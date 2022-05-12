Food, music and entertainment in general will remain factors that everyone across the world regardless of culture, ethnicity, language or race will always enjoy and love. Food is cultural and cannot be isolated from the way of life of people. Every country has its famous cuisine; foods rich in flavour and colour, of course, one cannot exhaust the list of famous dishes from every nation, but this list brings a few of them to the limelight.
5 famous dishes across the world
“Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people eat together." Guy Fieri
1.Sushi
This is a signature Japanese dish that has been widely eaten around the world. The major ingredient for this dish is rice soaked in vinegar which is a blend of vegetables and seafood.
2. Kimchi
Every Kdrama lover or anyone who generally loves Korean culture must have heard about kimchi. This is a famous South Korean dish, made from fermented and salted cabbages and radishes.
3. Pizza
This is a traditional dish of the Italians. Today, pizza is eaten everywhere globally, with its many variations, of course. The dish is traditionally made out of dough, flattened, and then garnished with cheese, basil, tomatoes, etc
4. Cous Cous
This is a popular traditional dish amongst Northern African countries like Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. The dish is made from small steamed balls of semolina flour, served with stew as a topping.
5. Samosa
Sambosa, or Samosa as it is commonly called, is a triangular-shaped veggie-filled pastry fried to crispiness. The origin of this snack is quite controversial; many say it originates from India, and others say it is a dish from the Middle East. Wherever it comes from, one sure thing is that it is a snack generally enjoyed by many all over the world.
