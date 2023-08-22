5 easy-to-make breakfasts that will make your kids love you

Crafting delicious breakfasts that kids love doesn't have to be complicated.

Here are five easy-to-make and delightful breakfast recipes that will excite your kids and set the tone for a joyful day ahead.

Banana pancakes

Banana pancakes are a classic favourite among kids. Mash ripe bananas into your pancake batter for natural sweetness and an extra dose of vitamins.

Top them with a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of berries for an irresistible morning treat.

Yoghurt parfait

A yoghurt parfait is both visually appealing and packed with goodness. Layer yoghurt with granola and a medley of fresh fruits like berries, bananas, and mangoes.

It's a fantastic way to introduce a variety of fruits into their diet while keeping the taste buds delighted.

Mini breakfast burritos

Kids love finger foods, and mini breakfast burritos are a hit. Fill whole wheat tortillas with scrambled eggs, cheese, and diced vegetables like bell peppers and tomatoes. Roll them up and serve them to your kids.

Peanut butter and banana toast

Elevate the classic toast by spreading a layer of creamy peanut butter on whole-grain bread and topping it with banana slices.

This combination offers a balanced blend of protein, healthy fats, and natural sugars to fuel your child's morning adventures.

Fruit smoothie bowl

Turn breakfast into a creative and colourful affair with a fruit smoothie bowl. Blend together a mix of your child's favourite fruits, a splash of milk, and a scoop of Greek yoghurt.

Pour it into a bowl and let them unleash their inner artist by decorating it with nuts, seeds, and more fruit.

With these five easy and delicious recipes – from banana pancakes to yogurt parfaits, mini breakfast burritos, peanut butter and banana toast, and vibrant fruit smoothie bowls – you can ensure that your little ones start their morning with smiles and a burst of energy.

These recipes not only nourish their bodies but also encourage their budding palates to explore a world of flavours and textures.

