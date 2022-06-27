5 delicious ways to eat avocados

Here are 5 delicious ways to add avocados to your diet:

1) As fries

Avocado fries can be used as an appetizer, side dish, or in place of normal potato fries. They can be deep-fried or, for a healthy alternative, baked. Avocado fries can be served with a variety of dipping sauces, including ketchup.

2) As an avocado spread

Avocado can also be spread on toast for a rich, velvety, cholesterol-free topping. Compared to other typical spreads high in saturated fats, avocado spread is a delicious source of healthy fats and a cholesterol-free substitute.

Avocado spread can boost the vitamin and mineral content of your toast and sandwiches.

3) As smoothies

Avocados are a great non-diary ingredient for making fruit and vegetable smoothies smoother. They can also be used to make your favorite fruit smoothie recipe creamier.

Fruits that can be blended with avocado include bananas, oranges, limes, pineapples, and watermelons.

4) As an ice cream flavor

Avocado ice cream is filled with healthy fats and sweet, creamy goodness. Regular ice cream may not always be as healthy or nourishing as avocado ice cream.

Combine avocado, lime juice, milk, cream, and sugar to make avocado ice cream. You can substitute milk, cream, and sugar with honey, almond, or coconut milk.

5) As salad

A tasty and simple avocado salad is a great way to include more avocados in your diet.