5 delicious ways to eat avocados

Avocados can be added to many recipes to give your meals a nutritional boost.

Avocado salad
Avocado salad

An avocado is a bright green fruit with a large pit and a dark leathery skin. Also known as alligator pear or butter fruit, avocados are actually a type of berry. Avocados may have a range of health benefits, including improving digestion, decreasing the risk of depression, and protecting against cancer.

Here are 5 delicious ways to add avocados to your diet:

1) As fries

Avocado fries can be used as an appetizer, side dish, or in place of normal potato fries. They can be deep-fried or, for a healthy alternative, baked. Avocado fries can be served with a variety of dipping sauces, including ketchup.

Avocado-fries
Avocado-fries Pulse Nigeria

2) As an avocado spread

Avocado can also be spread on toast for a rich, velvety, cholesterol-free topping. Compared to other typical spreads high in saturated fats, avocado spread is a delicious source of healthy fats and a cholesterol-free substitute.

Avocado spread can boost the vitamin and mineral content of your toast and sandwiches.

Avocado as a spread
Avocado as a spread ece-auto-gen

3) As smoothies

Avocados are a great non-diary ingredient for making fruit and vegetable smoothies smoother. They can also be used to make your favorite fruit smoothie recipe creamier.

Fruits that can be blended with avocado include bananas, oranges, limes, pineapples, and watermelons.

Avocado-smoothie
Avocado-smoothie ece-auto-gen

4) As an ice cream flavor

Avocado ice cream is filled with healthy fats and sweet, creamy goodness. Regular ice cream may not always be as healthy or nourishing as avocado ice cream.

Combine avocado, lime juice, milk, cream, and sugar to make avocado ice cream. You can substitute milk, cream, and sugar with honey, almond, or coconut milk.

Avocado ice cream
Avocado ice cream Pulse Ghana

5) As salad

A tasty and simple avocado salad is a great way to include more avocados in your diet.

Add some avocado slices to your favorite salad, or use avocado as the basis of your salad. Avocado salad can be eaten as breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

