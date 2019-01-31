Adventure doesn't always have to take you far away.

If you're seeking a quick adventure, day trips like these can take only a few hours and you're at your destination and back home before the end of the day. Here are some of the best ones you can make from the city of Abuja.

1. Spend a day at Kajuru castle

Located at about 45 kilometres from Kaduna on a mountaintop in Kajuru village, Kajuru Castle is an epitome of architectural master-piece stylishly structured in a medieval way that makes it a sorts of wonder to tourists. At the castle, you get to have a tour of the majestic castle and are allowed to swim in the pool, for a fee. Kajuru is a three-hour drive or train ride from Abuja, which makes it a perfect day trip! Only a visit can give you a glimpse of the fabulousity that is Kajuru castle.

2. Hike at Usuma Dam

Just 40-minutes from the capital city is a hike trail at Usuma dam perfect for nature lovers. The serene environment allows for a hike, picnic/barbecue and a canoe ride across the clear waters.

3. Have a picnic at Gurara Falls

Located barely two hours from Abuja in Niger state, Gurara waterfalls is that location for bird-watching, picnic and probably, a hike. The water falls from a height of approximately 30 meters (98 feet) and is a wonder to behold.

4. Explore Bwari Pottery Village

Located behind the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, Abuja, The Bwari Pottery Village is about an hour's drive from the centre. The authentic rustic environment is a great attraction for tourists and travelers. You get to see the potters and craftsmen at work with various materials to create paintings, leather works, pottery, decorative lanterns, among many others.

5. Chase waterfalls at Farin Ruwa

Falling from a height of about 150 metres (492 ft), Farin Ruwa stands as one of the highest waterfalls in Nigeria. Located in Nassarawa, it is about an hour's drive from the capital city. You can hike the trail, chase waterfalls by climbing to the source of the falls, and even bird-watch the grand variety of bird species. It is most majestic in the rainy season.