The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 countries with the most public holidays

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigeria has about 21 public holidays per year, too much? Well, here are five countries that observe the most public holidays.

Cambodia has a lot of public days [Aseanbriefing]
Cambodia has a lot of public days [Aseanbriefing]

Recommended articles

Public holidays are typically designated as non-working days in national law.

Myanmar has the most public holidays [encyclopediabritannica]
Myanmar has the most public holidays [encyclopediabritannica] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

There are 32 days of public holidays in Myanmar. The country's diversity aids in securing the number one position on our list. Numerous religious celebrations, including Christmas, Eid-ul-Adha and Diwali as well as historical occasions like Independence Day and Resistance Day are observed as public holidays.

Nepal has a lot of public holidays [Gettyimages]
Nepal has a lot of public holidays [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Nepal's many religious and secular public holidays amount to about 30 days. These include Constitution Day, New Year's Day in April, Holi, Bijaya Dashami, an important occasion in the Nepalese-Hindu calendar, Nari Diwas, a day to celebrate women and many other days.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cambodia has a lot of public days [Aseanbriefing]
Cambodia has a lot of public days [Aseanbriefing] Pulse Nigeria

Cambodia has about 28 days out of the year for public holidays. These public holidays frequently involve Buddhist-related religious observances. The traditional Khmer calendar is based on the moon's movement and is the one that is used in Cambodia since it's based on the movement of moon the date can change at any time.

Almost all of Iran's public holidays are based on significant days and occasions in the Islamic calendar, additional public holidays include Islamic Republic Day, the anniversary of the Islamic revolution, the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry as well as other holidays based on the solar and lunar Hijri calendar. Iran has 26 public holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are so many religions in Sri Lanka and that just means a lot of public holidays, precisely 25. Sri Lankans observe Hindu, Muslim, Catholic, and Christian holidays.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn’t know

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn’t know

5 countries with the most public holidays

5 countries with the most public holidays

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

Nigeria's youthful population; possible solution to United Kingdom's staff shortage in the NHS and adult care sector

Nigeria's youthful population; possible solution to United Kingdom's staff shortage in the NHS and adult care sector

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms, here's how

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms, here's how

Burger King Nigeria launches three new additions to their sides menu

Burger King Nigeria launches three new additions to their sides menu

Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?

Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

Set off the Eid season with Cold Stone discount this April!!!

Set off the Eid season with Cold Stone discount this April!!!

5 issues with Erica Nlewedim’s outfit to the Queen Charlotte series premiere

5 issues with Erica Nlewedim’s outfit to the Queen Charlotte series premiere

Who wore it better? Lily Afe and Ini Edo face off in a satin gown

Who wore it better? Lily Afe and Ini Edo face off in a satin gown

Did you know these wedding and engagement traditions most couples don’t practice?

Did you know these wedding and engagement traditions most couples don’t practice?

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

African countries you can visit on a budget [gettyimages]

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Larim woman with her scars [Lastplaces]

Why young girls in South Sudan's Larim Tribe are given scars before marriage

Why you should start using onion water now! [Ohamsgist]

Why you should start using onion water now!