5 countries where prostitution is legal

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know there are some countries where prostitution is regarded as a legally approved job?

Prostitutes (GuardianNG)
Prostitutes (GuardianNG)

In many countries, though prostitution is illegal, prostitutes litter the streets at night soliciting customers. While some people believe it is immoral to legalise sex work, others believe that prostitution or sex work shouldn’t be illegal since it’s sex between consenting adults, which is why it’s legalized in these countries:

Prostitution is legal in Germany [Theindependent]
Prostitution is legal in Germany [Theindependent] Pulse Nigeria
In Germany, prostitution is legal, organized, and taxed. Germany also allows for the procuring prostitution jobs through HR firms, a prostitute can even put out an ad. In order to safeguard prostitutes' legal rights, Germany established the Prostitutes Protection Act in 2016. A requirement of the Act is that all prostitution businesses obtain permits and all prostitutes obtain registration certificates.

In Canada, a prostitute can legally solicit clients, but there are some restrictions. Firstly, communicating with the purpose of procuring sex and procuring sex services are forbidden. So while they can seek you out, you pimp them out.

Secondly, you can’t advertise the sex services of another, so sex trafficking is not allowed.

Also, you can’t advertise your sex services in an area where people who are less than 18 years old live or hang around, like schools and playgrounds.

The laws regulating prostitution in Thailand are loose and often unenforced. What this means is that prostitutes have a lot of freedom in Thailand and are not policed or controlled in any way. Many young women in Thailand engage in prostitution, and they can be seen in red-light districts, bars, and massage parlours.

Each state or territory in Australia has its own laws, there are significant differences in the legality of prostitution from one state to the next. Although pimping is still prohibited, prostitution is virtually entirely legal in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, and Queensland and many other states in Australia.

Prostitution is legal in Mexico [Nbcnews]
Prostitution is legal in Mexico [Nbcnews] Pulse Nigeria

Prostitution is permitted in Mexico under federal law, but most of Mexico considers pimping to be criminal. Each of the country's 31 states has its own prostitution laws, with 13 of those states allowing and regulating prostitution. Some cities have red-light districts which are areas where prostitutes are free to carry out their activities.

Temi Iwalaiye

