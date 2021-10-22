RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 common Saturday breakfast meals in an African home

If you grew up in an African home, certain rituals are synonymous with living there.

Ewa agoyin is a beloved breakfast [allnigerianfood]
The rituals extended to the foods we ate or cooked during the weekends.

Sundays were known for jollof rice and in some households pounded yam and egusi soup. Saturday mornings came with special meals, especially after house chores.

Pap and Akara (Illustration)
This is made from fried beans paste. Most times it is not prepared at home, you could buy it down the street. Pap is made from condensed millet and taken with sugar and milk.

Moi moi and pap was synonymous to Saturdays [pinterest]
A variation of bean paste with eggs, fish and crayfish. This variation of beans paste is boiled and takes a longer time to get ready.

Personally, I hated Moi Moi on Saturday mornings because of how long it took to make it, especially after house chores when you are tired.

Some people prefer bread and tea on Saturdays [cookpad]
A very common breakfast staple. Eggs are added to it sometimes. The tea is usually from the brand Milo or Bournvita. We all had siblings who cut bread into pieces and soaked it in the tea or you were that sibling.

Ewa agoyin is a beloved breakfast [allnigerianfood]
Your mom could prepare beans, and you eat it with bread, but the best were the ones bought along the road.

Masa is a northern delicacy [saffyskitchen]
Masa is small balls of fried corn flour. This is popular among those who lived in the North. The soup used to make the Masa was always so delicious and never really enough.

What other meals did you enjoy on a Saturday morning growing up?

