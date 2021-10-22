5 common Saturday breakfast meals in an African home

Sundays were known for jollof rice and in some households pounded yam and egusi soup. Saturday mornings came with special meals, especially after house chores.

Akara and pap

ece-auto-gen

This is made from fried beans paste. Most times it is not prepared at home, you could buy it down the street. Pap is made from condensed millet and taken with sugar and milk.

Moi Moi and pap

Pulse Nigeria

A variation of bean paste with eggs, fish and crayfish. This variation of beans paste is boiled and takes a longer time to get ready.

Personally, I hated Moi Moi on Saturday mornings because of how long it took to make it, especially after house chores when you are tired.

Bread and tea

Pulse Nigeria

A very common breakfast staple. Eggs are added to it sometimes. The tea is usually from the brand Milo or Bournvita. We all had siblings who cut bread into pieces and soaked it in the tea or you were that sibling.

Ewa Agoyin (Beans) and soft bread

Pulse Nigeria

Your mom could prepare beans, and you eat it with bread, but the best were the ones bought along the road.

Masa and soup

Pulse Nigeria

Masa is small balls of fried corn flour. This is popular among those who lived in the North. The soup used to make the Masa was always so delicious and never really enough.