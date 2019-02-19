Be careful of what you put it in your mouth.

Here are 5 foods you eat which can prove dangerous.

1. Honey

Honey can usually work as ﻿a great sugar replacement but in its most natural, raw form, honey is full of deadly toxins. The toxins, called pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PAs), can be found in unpasteurised honey and more than just a teaspoon of that could be fatal to you by causing liver damage.

2. Mushrooms

Not every mushroom is created for consumption. Cremini mushrooms might be perfect for stir fry, but some species of mushroom contain poisons that can kill.

3. Peanuts

One of the most common allergies is to peanuts. The most severe response is anaphylaxis, which can lead to severe constriction of the airways, shock, and even loss of consciousness. So if you're allergic, stay away from peanuts and peanut butter.

4. Apples and other stone fruit

Apples and stone fruits such as cherries, plums, pears, peaches, and apricots are delicious, but their seeds, bark and leaves contain amygdalin, a compound that produces cyanide. Large doses can lead to dizziness and vomiting, increased blood pressure, kidney failure, coma, and even death.

5. Fish (Tuna)

Mercury poisoning is very real, especially in aquatic animals. Whether raw or cooked, many large fish like tuna are very high in mercury, a poison that can have life-threatening side effects such as damage to major organs, high blood pressure, damage to the nervous system, and more. High levels of consumption of such fishes can be very deadly.