5 Christmas traditions young parents can try with their kids

1. Exchanging gifts

Many of us didn’t grow up with parents who bought us Christmas gifts, apart from Christmas clothes, so it would be nice to start that tradition.

2. Setting up the Christmas tree and decorations together

You can always decorate the Christmas tree and put up Christmas decorations around the house as a bonding moment.

3. Keeping gifts under the Christmas tree and waiting till the 26th to open it

The Christmas tree should also house some gifts, plus you can create some suspense by waiting to open it, the day after Christmas.

4. Wearing matching sweater and pyjamas

This has become a trend these days but what if it’s not only for picture taking but the family wears matching outfits for Christmas day?

5. Karaoke and binge-watching Christmas movies