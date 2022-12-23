With many millennials and Gen Zs getting married and becoming parents, some new traditions can begin with them.
5 Christmas traditions young parents can try with their kids
We’ve always spoken about things we missed from our childhood, now there are some things to try with our children.
Recommended articles
1. Exchanging gifts
Many of us didn’t grow up with parents who bought us Christmas gifts, apart from Christmas clothes, so it would be nice to start that tradition.
2. Setting up the Christmas tree and decorations together
You can always decorate the Christmas tree and put up Christmas decorations around the house as a bonding moment.
3. Keeping gifts under the Christmas tree and waiting till the 26th to open it
The Christmas tree should also house some gifts, plus you can create some suspense by waiting to open it, the day after Christmas.
4. Wearing matching sweater and pyjamas
This has become a trend these days but what if it’s not only for picture taking but the family wears matching outfits for Christmas day?
5. Karaoke and binge-watching Christmas movies
You don’t have to go out to have Christmas fun. Spend some time singing popular Christmas songs and watching Christmas movies.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng