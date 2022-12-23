ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 Christmas traditions young parents can try with their kids

Temi Iwalaiye

We’ve always spoken about things we missed from our childhood, now there are some things to try with our children.

This is how to set up new Christmas tradition [Pinterest]
This is how to set up new Christmas tradition [Pinterest]

With many millennials and Gen Zs getting married and becoming parents, some new traditions can begin with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Many of us didn’t grow up with parents who bought us Christmas gifts, apart from Christmas clothes, so it would be nice to start that tradition.

You can always decorate the Christmas tree and put up Christmas decorations around the house as a bonding moment.

The Christmas tree should also house some gifts, plus you can create some suspense by waiting to open it, the day after Christmas.

This has become a trend these days but what if it’s not only for picture taking but the family wears matching outfits for Christmas day?

You don’t have to go out to have Christmas fun. Spend some time singing popular Christmas songs and watching Christmas movies.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Christmas traditions young parents can try with their kids

5 Christmas traditions young parents can try with their kids

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

These 5 churches don't celebrate Christmas and here's why

These 5 churches don't celebrate Christmas and here's why

42 beautiful Christmas names for boys and their meanings

42 beautiful Christmas names for boys and their meanings

How to immigrate to Dominica from Africa? A complete guide

How to immigrate to Dominica from Africa? A complete guide

Why couples break up during the holidays

Why couples break up during the holidays

7 social media challenges of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

7 social media challenges of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

3 benefits of proverbs to culture

3 benefits of proverbs to culture

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

A plate of Oha Soup [Reterdeen]

5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Korean Culture

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture