5 budget-friendly Nigerian foods that can boost breast milk supply

Oghenerume Progress

Giving birth can be really overwhelming and life-changing.

During the period of pregnancy, lots of women look forward to nursing their babies, buying all the necessary things their babies might need and some even decide on exclusive breastfeeding for months.

However, it comes as a shock to some ladies when they realize they are not producing enough breast milk that can satisfy the demands of their babies. If you find yourself in such a situation, here are some budget-friendly Nigerian foods that can help boost breast milk supply.

Pap, also known as akamu, is one Nigerian food that can absolutely boost breast milk supply for Nigerian mothers. Pap is made with fermented maize, sorghum, and pearl millet.

It is rich in carbs, protein, B-vitamins, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Akamu is one food that is not only incredibly nutritious and filling, it also contains milk-boosting properties.

Foods that boost breast milk supply are basically known as galactagogues and groundnuts are one of them. Groundnuts or peanuts are a good supply of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, iron, zinc and B vitamins all of which helps to increase milk production for your babies.

Paw Paw or Papaya is also another great food that can boost breast milk supply. The amazing thing about PawPaw is that you do not even have to eat it before it works its magic.

All you need is unripe pawpaw, cut it and use it to rub the breasts. This process leads to an increase in breast milk production and many nursing mothers can testify about this.

If you cannot get unripe pawpaw, sugarcane also works to help boost breast milk production. Same method as in PawPaw, cut the sugar cane into pieces and rub on the breasts, the science behind this is not well understood, but a verified maternity nurse swears this works for every nursing mother.

Another common food that can boost breast milk production is bitter leaf. This common vegetable contains high water and fiber content and has been used over the years to boost milk production.

You can simply make a juice with the leaves and drink, or if you cannot deal with the bitter taste, bitter leaf soup is a good alternative.

This might as well be the cheapest source to increase breast milk production and it is definitely the most important. Experts say water is the basis of increasing your milk supply especially if a mother eats the right foods.

In addition to this, water helps to reduce fatigue, aid postpartum weight loss, and strengthen a nursing mother’s immunity.

