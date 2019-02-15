Arrangement and effort are what shine through this particular gesture.

Here are 5 breakfast-in-bed ideas for your loved one!

1. Heart shaped pancakes or waffles

Pancakes (and waffles) can either be made thick and fluffy enough to be cut into heart shapes, or light enough to be rolled into any shape you want. Depends on how your partner likes it. Accompany this with tea, coffee or juice and... other sweet things.

2. French toast

French toast is easy to make, sweet and a great way to show your affection. All you need is some slices of bread, eggs, sugar and oil.

3. Fruit platter

Fruits are a great alternative for breakfast — bananas, berries, grapes, pineapples. You could also add a side of parfait. Just know that arrangement and aesthetics are key when serving a fruit platter. Also, remember to add a sweet note to accompany the breakfast.

4. Bread, Eggs and fresh juice

You could serve up a simple breakfast with the usual bread and eggs, or even an English breakfast with sausages, bacon and coffee. It's the thought and effort that count.

5. Anything with strawberries

Even if you serve cereal or oatmeal, you can always throw some strawberries or raspberries in there to give the breakfast a loving feel. Extra tip: you could arrange the berries in the shape of a heart or a loving message.