5 bizarre museums around the world

Oghenerume Progress

When people think of the word museum, what comes to mind is a place where objects that have historical, scientific, artistic, or cultural values are stored and also exhibited.

Museum of Death, USA
Museum of Death, USA

This means at a museum, you would expect to see works of art, unique objects from history or people's culture. There are however some museums around the world where you will find the most bizarre things.

Here are five of them;

This museum located in Iceland is dedicated to penises and penile parts. At the Icelandic Phallological Museum, there are more than two hundred and fifteen penises and penile parts all belonging to different land and sea mammals that can be found in the country.

In this museum there is even an actual penis donation from a man in 2011. There are also some unusual penises such as those of a merman’s manhood as well as that of an elf’s.

The Icelandic Phallological Museum
The Icelandic Phallological Museum Pulse Nigeria

Just like there is a museum dedicated to penises, there is also one dedicated to the vagina. The Vagina Museum located in England, is dedicated to vaginas, vulvas and gynaecological anatomy.

The idea for this museum is to raise awareness and accurately portray how different vaginas look as well as explore the history and science of this organ.

Vagina Museum
Vagina Museum Pulse Nigeria

Located in Zagreb, Croatia this is also another bizarre museum. The museum of broken relationships as the name suggests is dedicated to failed love relationships.

At this museum, personal objects from persons who have been served hot breakfast are exhibited alongside a brief description. These objects range from romantic messages to items used in destroying an ex-lover's property.

Museum of broken relationships
Museum of broken relationships Pulse Nigeria

A great work of art deserves a place at a museum. However, a really really bad piece of art also deserves some sort of recognition and that is what the museum of bad art is all about.

This museum collects and exhibits bad art in all its forms. The idea is to celebrate the labour of artists whose works would not be celebrated elsewhere.

Museum of Bad Arts
Museum of Bad Arts Pulse Nigeria

Located in New Orleans, USA the museum of death is definitely not for the faint hearted. This museum is dedicated to everything concerning death and exhibits things like severed heads, gory photos, and the world’s largest collection of serial murder artwork.

There are also skeletons of different kinds, body bags, coffins and even staged murder scenes.

Which of these will you love to visit?

