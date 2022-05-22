5 best places to visit in Benin Republic

Here are 5 top places you should visit in Benin Republic:

1. The Pendjari National Park

This national park spans 275 000 hectares and is home to a wide range of wildlife and several bird species. It is one of West Africa's premier wildlife destinations and the best place to see the maneless West African lions.

The park is a refuge for the region's endangered elephants and lions. It is the largest remaining ecosystem in West Africa.

2. Royal Palaces of Abomey

Established in 1625 by the Fon people, the Royal Palaces of Abomey were designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites for their unparalleled importance in Benin's history. Abomey was the former capital of the Dahomey Kingdom which was once one of the most powerful and brutal kingdoms in West Africa.

The kingdom was also a central facilitator of slave trade. The Royal Palaces hold some of the last remains of West Africa's turbulent past in the museum located inside the palace. The museum's exhibits include decorations made with human skulls, voodoo fetish items and paraphernalia belonging to a succession of Dahomey kings.

The historical museum is the perfect place to gain a better understanding of the Benin Republic that once was.

3. Slave Route (Route De Esclaves)

The slave route is a four-kilometre stretch of heritage road that is the last piece of African soil Benin slaves touched before they were shipped off. UNESCO's flagship Slave Route Project is a walk that brings tourists from the Slave Auction Plaza in Ouidah- where slaves were auctioned to the highest bidder- to the Gate of No Return- the slaves' point of departure.

The route takes tourists through several landmarks which are important for telling the story. From the Slave Auction Plaza to the Tree of Forgetfulness where slaves were forced to perform a ritual that allegedly made them forget their homeland, to the Zomai Cabin, a tiny dark enclosure where they were kept till the next ship came around.

The darkroom was thought to prepare the slaves for the torrid conditions aboard the ship and also rid them of rebellion. The route finally leads to the most haunting of all, the remarkable Gate of No Return where the slaves were forcefully ripped from their homeland.

4. Ganvie Lake Village

Ganvie Lake Village is one of the largest lake towns in West Africa. It is home to nearly 30 000 people who all live in houses on stilts. Ganvie was founded by the Tofinu people in the 17th century when they were desperate to escape capture and enslavement by the ruthless Fon soldiers.

They escaped to the middle of Lake Nakoue where they finally found refuge because religious beliefs prevented the Fon from fighting on the lake. The sacred body of water has since been a safe haven for the Tofinu.

Ganvie is quite a sight to behold and has expanded from just stilt houses to include floating markets, schools, hospitals, mosques, and churches.

5. Grand Popo Beach