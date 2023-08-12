ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Baby bliss: Gift ideas for new mothers

Oghenerume Progress

Choosing a perfect gift for any new mothers can be exhausting.

Deciding on gifts for new mums can be tasking [iStock]
Deciding on gifts for new mums can be tasking [iStock]

Recommended articles

The next thought is usually to go visiting, especially when you live in the same location. But then, with the thought of visiting comes the big question: What do you gift the new mum?

If you are in this position, here are five gift ideas for new mothers;

ADVERTISEMENT

This is usually the first gift idea that comes to mind when visiting a new mother and it is one of the best ideas. You cannot go wrong with diapers, and a new mother can almost never have too many diapers.

You could even get a size bigger if you think the new mum has had lots of diapers, she will definitely be needing them in a few months' time.

Another great gift idea for new mothers are baby clothes. Babies grow everyday and they quickly get bigger than their clothes and with the way these clothes are changed often, the new parents almost never have enough of these.

ADVERTISEMENT

The baby isn't the only one who needs new clothes as the new mum needs some also. She is getting another body after 9 months of being pregnant and she will definitely be needing a change of wardrobe.

If you are thinking of something big to gift a new mum, a washing machine, if she doesn't have one already, is a great idea.

With new babies come lots of dirty clothes and more frequent laundry; a washing machine will go a long way to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you get any of the above, it is always great to give a new mom money. Bills have just doubled with the new baby coming in and money will always come in handy.

There you have it, gift ideas for new mums. Which one of these would you go for?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Baby bliss: Gift ideas for new mothers

Baby bliss: Gift ideas for new mothers

This country has over 2 million Christians but no single church!

This country has over 2 million Christians but no single church!

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

3 dangerous ways daddy issues can affect women

3 dangerous ways daddy issues can affect women

Hollantex campaign shines as the year's most colorful triumph across Africa

Hollantex campaign shines as the year's most colorful triumph across Africa

Cadbury candies takes 'Like a child again' to Abuja

Cadbury candies takes 'Like a child again' to Abuja

5 Nigerian meals that get needless hate but are actually delicious

5 Nigerian meals that get needless hate but are actually delicious

Orijin celebrates Osun Osogbo festival, empowers youths with ₦‎4m

Orijin celebrates Osun Osogbo festival, empowers youths with ₦‎4m

8 fashionable ways for men to wear pink inspired by Nigerian male celebs

8 fashionable ways for men to wear pink inspired by Nigerian male celebs

How watching horror movies affects your mental health

How watching horror movies affects your mental health

Whitley Neill Gin is official gin sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Whitley Neill Gin is official gin sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

The world's largest African restaurant chain owned by Eniola and Shola Medupin [Twitter/instagram]

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

Namibia is one of the emptiest countries in the world [Tripadvisor]

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

These celebs are always travelling [Instagram]

5 Nigerian celebs who are always travelling around the world