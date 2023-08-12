Baby bliss: Gift ideas for new mothers

The next thought is usually to go visiting, especially when you live in the same location. But then, with the thought of visiting comes the big question: What do you gift the new mum?

If you are in this position, here are five gift ideas for new mothers;

1. Diapers

This is usually the first gift idea that comes to mind when visiting a new mother and it is one of the best ideas. You cannot go wrong with diapers, and a new mother can almost never have too many diapers.

You could even get a size bigger if you think the new mum has had lots of diapers, she will definitely be needing them in a few months' time.

2. Baby clothes

Another great gift idea for new mothers are baby clothes. Babies grow everyday and they quickly get bigger than their clothes and with the way these clothes are changed often, the new parents almost never have enough of these.

3. New dresses for the mum

The baby isn't the only one who needs new clothes as the new mum needs some also. She is getting another body after 9 months of being pregnant and she will definitely be needing a change of wardrobe.

4. Washing machine

If you are thinking of something big to gift a new mum, a washing machine, if she doesn't have one already, is a great idea.

With new babies come lots of dirty clothes and more frequent laundry; a washing machine will go a long way to help.

5. Money

Even if you get any of the above, it is always great to give a new mom money. Bills have just doubled with the new baby coming in and money will always come in handy.