ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 amazing benefits of taking pepper soup regularly even when you’re not sick

Temi Iwalaiye

Pepper soup offers much more than relief from a stuffy nose and sore throat.

Benefits of taking soup [allnigeriansoups]
Benefits of taking soup [allnigeriansoups]

Pepper soup is a versatile Nigerian soup made with a variety of herbs, spices, and proteins.

Recommended articles

A typical Nigerian pepper soup recipe includes ginger, garlic, cloves, scent leaf, bay leaf, calabash nutmeg, thyme, cinnamon, lemongrass, paprika, salt, and pepper.

The type of protein used—be it meat, fish, cow innards, or chicken—determines the specific flavor profile.

These ingredients are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, contributing to the soup's potential health benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ginger, garlic, and black pepper in pepper soup help with digestion. It relaxes your gut and enhances bowel movement.

Pepper soup has water as one of its main contents, so anytime you are taking pepper soup, you are drinking water.

The spiciness of the soup also makes you drink a lot of water, which makes you properly hydrated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Goat meat pepper soup {lowcarbafrica}
Goat meat pepper soup {lowcarbafrica} Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: How to make the perfect catfish pepper soup for the rainy season

Some of the ingredients in pepper soup, like turmeric, ginger, scent leaf, and black pepper, have antioxidants that protect cells from damage, thereby protecting the immune system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spicy ingredient helps you lose weight by drinking so much water. When you drink a lot of water and eat less.

The heat from the hot pepper soup helps you sweat out, which burns fat in the process.

ALSO READ: How to cook Nigerian yam pepper soup

Nigerian pepper soup, rich in African nutmeg, is beneficial for teeth health, treating toothaches and preventing cavities, making it a popular choice for enhancing dental hygiene.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can take pepper soup solo or with yam, plantains, rice, or really anything you want.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

KCee, Ali Baba, Mayorkun, others to headline launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

KCee, Ali Baba, Mayorkun, others to headline launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

7 Habits of women who are never broke

7 Habits of women who are never broke

5 amazing benefits of taking pepper soup regularly even when you’re not sick

5 amazing benefits of taking pepper soup regularly even when you’re not sick

BREAKING: Chidimma Adetshina emerges 1st runner up of Miss Universe 2024

BREAKING: Chidimma Adetshina emerges 1st runner up of Miss Universe 2024

5 African countries with the fastest Internet speeds in 2024, Nigeria isn't in the top 3

5 African countries with the fastest Internet speeds in 2024, Nigeria isn't in the top 3

50 short and sweet prayers for your boyfriend's happiness and success

50 short and sweet prayers for your boyfriend's happiness and success

From Gym to Street: How ''gym wear'' is taking over modern fashion

From Gym to Street: How ''gym wear'' is taking over modern fashion

5 foods that could be dangerous to eat leftover

5 foods that could be dangerous to eat leftover

Miss Universe South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe pageant as it begins

Miss Universe South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe pageant as it begins

Hair relaxers cause fibroids in women - See easy ways to straighten natural hair

Hair relaxers cause fibroids in women - See easy ways to straighten natural hair

5 Nigerian foods to help you gain weight fast

5 Nigerian foods to help you gain weight fast

DKT International Nigeria’s Kiss concert rocks Agege with Pasuma and Small Doctor

DKT International Nigeria’s Kiss concert rocks Agege with Pasuma and Small Doctor

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The CFA Franc [thebanker]

African countries still sending money to their colonisers

10 African countries with the highest out-of-school rate

Top 10 African countries with the highest out-of-school rate

What happens if you eat rice every day [poshjournal]

What happens to your body if you eat rice every day?

5 heartfelt birthday prayers for your friend's special day

5 heartfelt birthday prayers for your friend's special day