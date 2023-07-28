Breaking news:
5 amazing places in Kenya to visit for vacation this summer

Anna Ajayi

It’s summer! Consider these places in Kenya for a good time.

Consider these locations for your next summer vacation [BlogsMangoHoliday]
This country is a sweet spot and a fantastic destination for a perfect summer getaway.

Here, we've handpicked some amazing places you should consider on your trip. With so many incredible places to visit, you're sure to have a great time in the country.

Karibu Kenya! (Welcome to Kenya!)

Diani Beach [NaturalWorld]
If you're going on this trip with your partner, Diani Beach is perfect as it is known as a lover's paradise. This beach is located on the south coast of Kenya. Its white sandy beaches and crystal clear waters make it the perfect destination for a summer vacation.

You can soak up the sun while enjoying a refreshing swim in the ocean, or take a stroll along the beaches while savoring the stunning views. There are plenty of activities to indulge in, scuba diving if you’re a swimmer and kite surfing.

The beach is also home to several restaurants and bars, where you and your partner can enjoy delicious meals and drinks while listening to live music.

Amboseli National Park with Mount Kilimanjaro as the backdrop [Africa]
This park is a wildlife haven located in southern Kenya and is the perfect destination for nature lovers. The park is famous for its large elephant herds, and you can see these majestic creatures up close during a guided tour.

The park also offers great views of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain. You can either explore the park on foot or in a tour vehicle, and spot other wildlife such as lions, cheetahs, and zebras.

Thompson's Falls is a breathtaking waterfall located in Nyahururu, a town in central Kenya. You can enjoy a romantic picnic by this scenic waterfall and capture beautiful moments together with your partner.

Thompson's Falls in Kenya [Stavica]
The town also has several restaurants and cafes where you can indulge in delicious local dishes that are sure to sate your taste buds. That's if you are open to trying out unfamiliar dishes.

Malindi Beach [KenyaTours]
This coastal town has everything you need for a relaxing and enjoyable beach vacation. You can enjoy the cool atmosphere and great views of the ocean while appreciating the rich history of the town dating back to the 13th century.

Lake Nakuru National Park with thousands of flamingos [Serengeti]
Laku Nukuru is a wildlife sanctuary located in the Rift Valley region of Kenya. The park is famous for its large population of flamingos flocking the lake in their millions.

You can witness this beautiful sight during a guided tour of the park. The park is also home to several other wildlife species, including rhinos, lions, and giraffes.

