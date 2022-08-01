5 amazing delicacies you should try from the Igbo tribe

1) Ji Mmiri Oku

This is a yam and dried fish pepper soup porridge that is mostly prepared for new mothers, and a lot of pepper is put into it, which is believed to cleanse their womb and help them get into shape quickly after birth.

Pregnant and waiting mothers are usually advised to avoid it because it could lead to premature labor or prevent fertilization.

2) Oha Soup

This mouthwatering soup is made from mashed cocoyam, oha leaf, Uziza leaves, fish, and lots more. It shares close similarities with bitter leaf soup, but it’s different due to the seasonal Oha leaves used in preparing it.

3) Nkwobi

Nkwobi is a popular Igbo delicacy made from cow leg and several other types of meat, Utazi leaves, and pepper. It’s one of the most common eastern dishes that has been accepted and appreciated all over the country for its deliciousness and nutrition.

4) Ukwa

This sumptuous delicacy is made from the fresh seeds of breadfruit. These seeds are shelled, washed, and cooked with akankwu (crystal soda) and water till they become soft for consumption.

It is eaten in its raw form, and alternatively, the seeds can be mashed with ingredients and served with the extract. Cooked rice could also be an accompaniment to Ukwa.

5) Okpa

This delicacy, also called the Lion’s food, is a popular Igbo dish from Enugu. The foundational ingredient for making Okpa is the Bambara nut; this nut is crushed and made into Bambara flour.

Fresh pepper, crayfish, and Uziza leaf are then added; it is wrapped in banana leaves, it could also be wrapped in thin white nylon.