When you're dating, it's very easy to get stuck in a rut.

If you're seeing someone for constantly, it's hard to come up with something unique every time. We've made a list to help you out though.

1. Play sports

Playing competitive sports with your partner can prove to be a whole lot of fun. Suit up and go out to play tennis, golf, basketball, foosball, pool or anything that either of you would like to do.

2. Amusement park

A day or night out at the amusement park riding roller coasters and go karts is one experience your relationship needs to have. There are amusement parks in almost every major city in Nigeria, so go out and have fun.

3. Kayaking

In Abuja and Lagos, there are sectioned out spots where you can kayak both day and night. Though quite an exhausting affair, the calming feel and sounds of the water under the stars is definitely a date must-do.

4. Be spontaneous: Do dinner and a movie in another city

We will always suggest you travel! So, why not be spontaneous with your partner and take him/her to another city, especially one that would mean something to you both, and have a regular date!?

5. Have a picnic in the weirdest places

Picnic in your car, at the office, on a bridge, etc. They're fun and thoughtful. It's really the thought that counts in the end.