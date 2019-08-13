People travel every day to other West African countries such as Togo, Ghana, Liberia, either by public buses or private cars.

You too can do it either with friends or alone. All you need are your Nigerian passport, Yellow card and wads of cash!

Below are some countries you can go to by road

1. Mali

Explore the the landlocked country in West Africa. Mali is the eighth-largest country in Africa, with an area of just over 1,240,000 square kilometres.

Board a vehicle from Togo heading to Mali or go Northern Ghana and board a bus.

2. Ghana

Ghana is so beautiful, especially when you travel by road. Arm yourself with your passport, yellow card and the Cedis before travelling.

You can get a bus from Jibowu or Maza maza heading to Accra or Weija.

3. Senegal

Go to Senegal through Cotonou, Burkina Faso then Mali or just take a direct bus from Cotonou.

Bare in mind that Cotonou to Burkina Faso is 23 hrs bus ride, Burkina Faso to Mali (Bomako) is another 27hrs.

Finally, Bamako to Dakar will take 26 hrs. Bus departs from Cotonou every evening between 4pm-6pm.

4. Mauritania

From Bamako (Mali) take a big bus to Nouakchott, run by Sonef which costs US$65 and would take you 31hrs (including a wait at the border of 4 hours).

From Nouakchott, catch a minibus to Nouadhibou (US$20, about 6 hours.)

5. Morocco

Take a shared car to Dakhla from Mauritania (US$46, 8 hours, including a couple of hours hanging around at the border.)

Take in the sights of the countryside from the minibus.