Bored and need to escape while in Lagos? We're here for a quick fix.

Here are a few things you and your companions can do to relax in Lagos with a budget of N5,000 or less.

1 . Kayaking

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDiyt1GCoYL/Go kayaking in Ikoyi for N2,500 for one hour! If you're two, you get to spend just N5,000.

2. Picnic at the beach

Grab a picnic basket, blanket, mats and go to a quiet little beach on the island. There are several beaches and the gate fees aren't more than N1,000!

3. Kart Racing

Go Kart racing for just N3,000 at Lekki. Visit promo sites for great discounts too. You might be lucky enough to get a ticket of N1,500 for 10 amazing laps.

4. Afrika Shrine

Escape the sophistication of Lagos and go drink with all sorts of people at the New Afrika Shrine. You don't have to spend much there!

5. Lekki Conservation Centre

With just N3,000 you get to go on the canopy walk and have a nice little picnic when you are done.