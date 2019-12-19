42 beautiful Christmas names for boys and their meanings

Right. Anyways, 'tis the season to be jolly - and there’s even better cause to be merry this Christmas. You are due to welcome a beautiful baby boy! You're probably shopping for Christmas baby boy names already.
Talk about a special Christmas!
So why not celebrate by paying tribute to the festive season? Choose one of these gorgeously unusual Christmas baby names for your baby boy. We’re confident that we have just the name for him. Check them out below...
Christmas Baby Boy Names And Their Meanings
1. Angel
Meaning: "angel or angelic"
2. Aster
Meaning: "star"
3. Aubin
Meaning: "white, blonde"
4. Balthasar
Meaning: "God protects the king"
5. Berry
Meaning: "of nature"
6. Christian
Meaning: "follower of Christ"
7. Cole
Meaning: "coal black"
8. Douglas
Meaning: "strength, courage"
9. Jack
Meaning: "God is gracious"
10. Jasper
Meaning: "bringer of treasure"
More Christmas Baby Boy Names With Meanings
21. Rudolph
Meaning: "famous wolf"
22. Snow
Meaning: "of the snow"
23. Theodore / Teddy
Meaning: "gift of God"
24. Whittaker
Meaning: "white field"
25. Yukio
Meaning: "snow"
26. Cole
Cole may be a short name, but it has a lot of richness and depth. And, meaning ‘coal black’, it is strongly evocative of stockings, fireplaces and snowmen!
27. Colden
This ‘cold’ moniker comes from Old English and means “dark valley.”
28. Cypress
The moniker Cypress comes from the long-living tree that often grows up north.
29. Douglas
One of the most popular types of Christmas trees, Douglas is attached to a powerful Scottish clan renowned for their strength and courage.
30. Eira
Eira is the Welsh name for “snow” and is pronounced AY-ra.
31. Eirwen
This unique Welsh name means “white as snow” and is pronounced AY-ren
32. Ember
This cute unisex name makes us think of warm, glowing fireplaces and all things cosy.
33. Gabriel
The name of the archangel who heralded the news of Jesus' birth, Gabriel (or Gabrielle) is a fab name for Christmas babies.
These Christmas-Inspired Names Are Not exactly Christmassy but they'll do fine
34. Garnet
The birthstone of January, Garnet is full of warmth and possibility for winter baby boys AND girls.
35. Jack
Meaning “God is gracious”, this name is traditionally associated with Jack Frost.
36. January
Named after Janus, the god of beginnings and transitions, January is becoming a VERY popular girl’s name. Think of Mad Men’s January Jones if you don’t believe us!
37. Jasper
Meaning “bringer of treasure”, this beautiful persian boy’s name has long been associated with the Three Wise Men.
38. Jenara
Just like January, this name is dedicated to Roman god Janus.
39. Kenyon
Meaning ‘white-haired’, this would be a good choice for a winter baby.
40. Krystal
This name means ‘Follower of Christ’ - but it makes us think of snowflakes, and frosty mornings, and all things beautiful.
41. Lumi
This cute Finnish name means ‘snow’ - perfect!
42. Merry
This Welsh baby name can be used for either gender - and it DEFINITELY makes us think of Christmas.
Also read: 40 Lovely Christmas Names For Girls And Their Meanings
This article was first published on AfricaParent.com