42 beautiful Christmas names for boys and their meanings

Right. Anyways, 'tis the season to be jolly - and there’s even better cause to be merry this Christmas. You are due to welcome a beautiful baby boy! You're probably shopping for Christmas baby boy names already.

Talk about a special Christmas!

So why not celebrate by paying tribute to the festive season? Choose one of these gorgeously unusual Christmas baby names for your baby boy. We’re confident that we have just the name for him. Check them out below...

Christmas Baby Boy Names And Their Meanings

1. Angel

Meaning: "angel or angelic"

2. Aster

Meaning: "star"

3. Aubin

Meaning: "white, blonde"

4. Balthasar

Meaning: "God protects the king"

5. Berry

Meaning: "of nature"

6. Christian

Meaning: "follower of Christ"

8. Douglas

Meaning: "strength, courage"

More Christmas Baby Boy Names With Meanings

21. Rudolph

Meaning: "famous wolf"

22. Snow

Meaning: "of the snow"

23. Theodore / Teddy

Meaning: "gift of God"

24. Whittaker

Meaning: "white field"

25. Yukio

Meaning: "snow"

26. Cole

Cole may be a short name, but it has a lot of richness and depth. And, meaning ‘coal black’, it is strongly evocative of stockings, fireplaces and snowmen!

27. Colden

This ‘cold’ moniker comes from Old English and means “dark valley.”

28. Cypress

The moniker Cypress comes from the long-living tree that often grows up north.

29. Douglas

One of the most popular types of Christmas trees, Douglas is attached to a powerful Scottish clan renowned for their strength and courage.

30. Eira

Eira is the Welsh name for “snow” and is pronounced AY-ra.

31. Eirwen

This unique Welsh name means “white as snow” and is pronounced AY-ren

32. Ember

This cute unisex name makes us think of warm, glowing fireplaces and all things cosy.

33. Gabriel

The name of the archangel who heralded the news of Jesus' birth, Gabriel (or Gabrielle) is a fab name for Christmas babies.

These Christmas-Inspired Names Are Not exactly Christmassy but they'll do fine

34. Garnet

The birthstone of January, Garnet is full of warmth and possibility for winter baby boys AND girls.

35. Jack

Meaning “God is gracious”, this name is traditionally associated with Jack Frost.

36. January

Named after Janus, the god of beginnings and transitions, January is becoming a VERY popular girl’s name. Think of Mad Men’s January Jones if you don’t believe us!

37. Jasper

Meaning “bringer of treasure”, this beautiful persian boy’s name has long been associated with the Three Wise Men.

38. Jenara

Just like January, this name is dedicated to Roman god Janus.

39. Kenyon

Meaning ‘white-haired’, this would be a good choice for a winter baby.

40. Krystal

This name means ‘Follower of Christ’ - but it makes us think of snowflakes, and frosty mornings, and all things beautiful.

41. Lumi

This cute Finnish name means ‘snow’ - perfect!

42. Merry

This Welsh baby name can be used for either gender - and it DEFINITELY makes us think of Christmas.

