Christmas is upon us once again. There will be African mothers who will give birth during this period. For this reason, we bring you lovely Christmas names for girls.

40 Christmas names for girls

40 lovely Christmas names for girls and their meanings

Christmas is one of the most delightful moments of the year. The mood begins to shift into a celebratory one right from the first day of December (or even before that. During this time, we have a lot to celebrate. We celebrate love, survival, family, and life. But most of all, we celebrate newness and birth, the birth of Jesus Christ. Therefore, we draw from the significance of His birth for whatever we do during this season. Including childbirth. Here are names that capture the meaning of this season.

Angel/Angelina/Angelica : means "Angel"

: means "Angel" Avery : means "Christmas elf"

: means "Christmas elf" Astra : means "Star"

: means "Star" Abigail : means "Father is joyful"

: means "Father is joyful" Anya : means "Grace"

: means "Grace" Audrey : means "Noble"

: means "Noble" Belle : means "Beautiful"

: means "Beautiful" Bianca : means "White"

: means "White" Beth : means "Pledged to God"

: means "Pledged to God" Carol or Carolle: means "Christmas carol"

Celeste : means "Heavenly"

: means "Heavenly" Christabel : means "Fair Christian"

: means "Fair Christian" Christina : means "Follower of Christ"

: means "Follower of Christ" Christmas : means "Mass of the Christ"

: means "Mass of the Christ" Clementine : means "Merciful"

: means "Merciful" December : means "Month of Christmas"

: means "Month of Christmas" Emmanuelle : means "God is with us"

: means "God is with us" Eve : means "Living"

: means "Living" Esther : means "Star"

: means "Star" Gabriella : means "God is my strength"

: means "God is my strength" Gloria : means "Glory"

: means "Glory" Grace : meaning "Effortless beauty"

: meaning "Effortless beauty" Ivy : means the "Climbing plant"

: means the "Climbing plant" Joy : means "Joy"

: means "Joy" Jeanette: means "God is gracious"

Karen : means "Pure"

: means "Pure" Lucy : means "Light or shinny"

: means "Light or shinny" Mary : means "Rebellion"

: means "Rebellion" Merry : means "Guardian of the sea"

: means "Guardian of the sea" Natasha : means "Born on Christmas"

: means "Born on Christmas" Noel : means "Christmas"

: means "Christmas" Olive : means "Olive tree"

: means "Olive tree" Rachel : means "Ewe"

: means "Ewe" Star : means "The star that found Jesus"

: means "The star that found Jesus" Seraphina : means "Fiery"

: means "Fiery" Stella : means "Star"

: means "Star" Suzy : means "Lily"

: means "Lily" Taraji : means "Hope and faithful"

: means "Hope and faithful" Tiffany : means "Appearing from God"

: means "Appearing from God" Virginia: means "Chaste"

Each of these baby names carries the virtues that are celebrated during Christmas. Enjoy making your choice.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com