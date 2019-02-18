It has been fantastic to see Lagos go through a fabulous transformation centred around art, especially with all the graffiti on the walls.

Lagos has quickly risen to be the arts and culture hub in Africa, and along with it comes incorporation of art in everything from food to fashion. It is now also a trend to find very instagrammable places in Lagos, and it is no surprise that a lot of these places have murals as background.

So, here are the latest art murals that have taken over the streets of Instagram... and Lagos.

1. The Harvest, Lagos

The Harvest is a lovely rustic gastro-pub-themed restaurant along Admiralty way, Lekki. Though quite popular for brunches for the elites, the restaurant's sign is tiny and hidden off, so this mural along its walls definitely brings the attention that the restaurant wants.

2. Danfo Bistro

Danfo Bistro needs no introduction. In the past month, it has received all the food and drink buzz enough to draw in all the elite in search of cool new spaces to explore. It recently launched the danfo bar which is another signature photo spot. This new mural which took the artist nine hours will no doubt keep the restaurant on the map for a while.

3. The Bolivar Waterside

Open to the public over the Christmas holidays last year, Bolívar is an intimate and exotic fusion waterside lounge with a Caribbean twist & rustic vibe. The ambiance is simple and cosy, the reserved spot has been welcoming people all over Lagos. The mural only adds to the appeal.

4. The Backyard

The Backyard's mural has been on the Instagrammable radar for quite a while. Everything about the restaurant is artistic, so make sure to take pictures around when next you go for brunch.