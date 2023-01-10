3 ways to increase your productivity with self-affirmations in 2023

Positive affirmations are statements that, when repeated to yourself or written down in a journal, can help brighten your outlook on life. While affirmations are not a replacement for professional help such as therapy when dealing with anxiety or depression, they have been shown to increase self-esteem and improve mindset.

The power of self-affirmations has been proven by healers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to promote positive thinking and self-empowerment.

While it is still early in the year, here are three ways to use self-affirmations to help you achieve your new year's resolutions, manage stress, and increase productivity:

1) Value affirmation

Rather than simply repeating self-affirmations—positive statements about yourself—research has shown that values affirmations—in which you write down the core, driving values in your life and then list all the ways you are currently living and embodying those values—are quite powerful.

These are far more effective than general affirmations. When one's personal integrity and ego are threatened, using core values affirmations can help to reduce stress and revive passion and increase productivity.

With a solid understanding of where one's worth and value truly come from, one is much more capable of physiologically mounting a challenge response to stress and recovering from stress more quickly.

2) Decluttering

Letting go of regrets and guilt from previous years' mistakes is a good way to move forward and stay motivated. Regrets, while they can be paralyzing when they consume a person's mind, can either burden your life or motivate you to move forward.

It is important to understand that what has been done or not done cannot be undone or redone. One can, however, take steps to overcome the guilts, form new strategies and move on from regrets.

Getting rid of the negativity from the previous year will make room for positivity and allow for growth and productivity.

3) Affirming in the language of the brain

Self-affirmations are carefully formatted statements that must be repeated both verbally and in writing for maximum efficacy. Because you're acknowledging that the magic is happening in real time, self-affirmations must be in the present tense.

It is currently taking place! Positive, personal, and specific statements are required. Affirmations should be written in the present tense. The brain understands "I am rich" easier than "I will be rich".

When negative phraseology is used, the brain becomes confused and has to work extra hard to posit meaning and seek out a positive message. Use positive language. Avoid using words like "don't", "can't", and "will not". Do not say, "I won't spend money", instead say "I am good with money".