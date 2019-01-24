Travelling out for the first time?

Here are three factors you have to consider.

1 . Visa requirements

It's advisable to pick a country with less strenuous visa requirements so you do not have a stressful and expensive process of obtaining your visa. There are many countries that are visa-free for Nigerians, but here is a list of exotic and budget-friendly vacations Nigerians can make without a visa. However, if you choose to take the other route, make sure you have your documents and reason for travel sorted before you apply.

2. Language barriers

When travelling to your first African country, choose a country where majority speaks the language you understand, or at least understands. You would have to worry about spending on a translator or have difficulty navigating a lot of places if you go to a country that speaks a different language.

3. Active itinerary

You need to choose a country that has lots of things to see and do, a lot of history, culture and tourist attractions. This is so you end up being bored and not regret your choices.