ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 reasons you need a scalp massager

Samiah Ogunlowo

Having healthy and lustrous hair is something many people aspire to achieve.

A well-nourished scalp plays a crucial role in promoting hair growth and maintaining overall hair health. (Credit: Sunday Edit)
A well-nourished scalp plays a crucial role in promoting hair growth and maintaining overall hair health. (Credit: Sunday Edit)

Recommended articles

A well-nourished scalp plays a crucial role in promoting hair growth and maintaining overall hair health. Here are three reasons you need a scalp massager as part of your hair care routine:

Scalp massager stimulates the blood vessels beneath the skin's surface, increasing blood flow to the hair follicles.
Scalp massager stimulates the blood vessels beneath the skin's surface, increasing blood flow to the hair follicles. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Proper blood circulation is crucial for maintaining a healthy scalp and promoting hair growth. Scalp massagers work by stimulating the blood vessels beneath the skin's surface, increasing blood flow to the hair follicles.

This enhanced circulation nourishes the hair follicles with oxygen and essential nutrients, promoting healthier hair growth and reducing the risk of hair loss. With regular use of a scalp massager, you can revitalize your scalp and give your hair the boost it needs.

Do you struggle with getting the most out of your haircare products? A scalp massager can be a game-changer! By using a massager while applying shampoos, conditioners, or serums, you can enhance the absorption of these products into your scalp.

The gentle massage action helps to open up the hair follicles, allowing the products to penetrate deeply and deliver their nourishing benefits. This ensures that your scalp and hair receive the maximum benefits from the products you use, resulting in healthier, more vibrant hair.

ADVERTISEMENT
Using a scalp massager can be an incredibly soothing and relaxing experience.
Using a scalp massager can be an incredibly soothing and relaxing experience. Pulse Nigeria

Life can get hectic, and stress often takes a toll on our overall well-being, including our hair health. Using a scalp massager can be an incredibly soothing and relaxing experience.

The gentle massage action stimulates the nerve endings on your scalp, releasing tension, and providing instant relief. As you indulge in this self-care ritual, you'll feel the stress melt away, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Incorporating a scalp massager into your haircare routine can offer remarkable benefits for your scalp and hair health. Remember, self-care is essential, and taking care of your scalp is just as important as taking care of your hair.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 reasons you need a scalp massager

3 reasons you need a scalp massager

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime

Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan

Golden Penny Pasta unveils more Reason to Love Campaign with good food & good time in Abuja, Lagos, PH, Ibadan

3 millennials tell us what fatherhood is like for them

3 millennials tell us what fatherhood is like for them

5 authentic ways to celebrate your Nigerian Father

5 authentic ways to celebrate your Nigerian Father

3 people tell us how their lives changed after losing their fathers

3 people tell us how their lives changed after losing their fathers

3 people share the exact moment they knew their Nigerian fathers loved them

3 people share the exact moment they knew their Nigerian fathers loved them

9 things Nigerian fathers do instead of saying 'I love you'

9 things Nigerian fathers do instead of saying 'I love you'

I’II continue to put Nigeria on culinary tourism global map – Hilda Baci

I’II continue to put Nigeria on culinary tourism global map – Hilda Baci

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

Chef Dammy says she will embark on an official 150-hour cook-a-thon

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to keep walking with Maryland's Independence Tunnel revamp

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to keep walking with Maryland's Independence Tunnel revamp

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dammy has cooked for over 105 hours [Instagram]

Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci finally recognised by Guinness World Records for longest cooking marathon

Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon sets new Guinness World Record

The Nigerian passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to only 46 other countries, but the Schengen Area isn't part of its coverage [The Sun Nigeria]

Nigerians were 4th biggest African spenders on Schengen visas in 2022

Chef Dammy started her cook-a-thon not long after Hilda Baci's win [Twitter/spiritword]

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy