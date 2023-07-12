ADVERTISEMENT
3 Nigerian delicacies you can make with water yam

Oghenerume Progress

Water yam isn't just delicious, it comes with numerous health benefits.

Ekpang Nkukwo is made with nature's goodness of grated cocoyam, water yam, cocoyam leaves and periwinkle. [Hungry Ng]
If you are wondering what Nigerian delicacies you can make with water yam, here are three of them;

Ojojo offers a delightful contrast of textures, with a crispy exterior giving way to a soft, succulent interior. [Sisi jemimah]
Ojojo is a delectable Nigerian snack originating from the southwestern region, particularly among the Yoruba people. These fritters are made from grated water yam mixed with a blend of spices and deep-fried to golden perfection.

To prepare Ojojo, the water yam is grated and combined with ingredients such as onions, pepper, salt, and seasoning cubes. The mixture is then shaped into small balls or patties and deep-fried until crispy.

Ojojo offers a delightful contrast of textures, with a crispy exterior giving way to a soft, succulent interior. The water yam imparts a subtly sweet flavour to the fritters.

Ekpang Nkukwo is a Cross River and Akwa-Ibom state dish is also made with water yam [Hungry Ng]
This popular Cross River and Akwa-Ibom state dish is also made with water yam. Ekpang Nkukwo is made with grated cocoyam, water yam, cocoyam leaves and periwinkle. Water yam and cocoyam are grated and wrapped with cocoyam leaves and then cooked.

Ji Mmanu is a delightful blend of the natural sweetness of water yam with the rich, slightly tangy taste of palm oil, resulting in a satisfying and comforting dish. (Palm oil yam)
If you are looking for a quite simple water yam dish, then you should try Ji Mmanu. This is simply water yam and palm oil sauce, a delicacy prominent in the Igbo and Efik cuisines. It is a hearty dish made by combining chunks of boiled water yam with a rich palm oil sauce.

The water yam is peeled, cut into small pieces, and boiled until tender. Meanwhile, the palm oil sauce is prepared by heating palm oil, onions, and various spices. The boiled water yam is then added to the sauce, allowing it to soak up the flavours and aromas.

Ji Mmanu offers a delightful blend of the natural sweetness of water yam with the rich, slightly tangy taste of palm oil, resulting in a satisfying and comforting dish.

Water yam is a versatile and delicious ingredient that does not only add a unique touch to your meal, it comes with numerous health benefits. Which of these meals will you try next?

