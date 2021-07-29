3 Nigerian artists speak on their works in a Vogue feature

These three artists usually theme their works around stories of black women.

Ogunsanya said she draws inspiration from women around her "who are open to experimenting, learning, and changing with their experience."

Nnoli is a strong feminist voice and she is inspired by her own experiences growing up in a conservative Catholic home.

“She describes the portraits as allusions to a patriarchal society where religion is used as a tool to oppress and subjugate women," Vogue says about Nnoli.

Obi's work “touches on topics like body shaming, sex work, colourism, and unrealistic beauty standards, and gives prominence to fluid expressions of femininity.”

The author of the Vogue article writes about the art scene in Nigeria.

"In Nigeria, the art scene has grown considerably over the last few years, but because opportunities and resources are still limited for young creatives.

"Many artists plan their own exhibitions, sell their art independently, and use social media platforms to give their art an audience.”