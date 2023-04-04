The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 lifestyle shock Lagosians experience outside Lagos

Oghenerume Progress

Lagosians are accustomed to a certain lifestyle which is different outside Lagos.

Mini - mart/Shops open late and close early
Mini - mart/Shops open late and close early

Recommended articles

Here is three culture shock Lagosians experience outside Lagos;

Outside Lagos, most shops don’t open until it's 8 am, the ones that open a bit earlier are those who probably have school children as their target audience and want to sell to them before they get to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are even places where most of the shops are locked on Sundays as a lot of people see that as a day of rest.

As for Lagos, lots of shops open as early as 5 am, and some food sellers even finish selling before 8 am. Sundays are not a day of rest for Lagosians.

No one's outside by 5 am
No one's outside by 5 am Pulse Nigeria

In Lagos, the city wakes up quite early. A lot of people have to leave their homes for their places of work or business as early as 5 am or even earlier. At this time, roads are already busy and even experiencing traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

But outside Lagos, it is a different scenario, as one can come out by 5 am because everywhere will seem like a graveyard. It will be difficult to get public transport before 5 am.

People entering a public transport
People entering a public transport Pulse Nigeria

Lagosians are very familiar with the struggle of getting into buses, people are usually seen running and dragging to enter public transport.

Most especially when it is rush hour, it’s survival of the fittest and those who are not strong or fast enough, get to work late. Coming down from buses is also another struggle as you try to come down as fast as you can.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the same in a lot of other cities in Nigeria and when Lagosians leave Lagos, they are shocked when a bus driver tells them to take their time to get down from a bus or even reverse to pick them up when they flag a bus.

How many of these have you experienced?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Having a bad day? Here are 5 ways to instantly feel better

Having a bad day? Here are 5 ways to instantly feel better

5 meals you can make with ₦500

5 meals you can make with ₦500

3 lifestyle shock Lagosians experience outside Lagos

3 lifestyle shock Lagosians experience outside Lagos

MAC appoints Godspower Nwaukwa as new national artist for Nigeria

MAC appoints Godspower Nwaukwa as new national artist for Nigeria

The pros and cons of swallowing semen

The pros and cons of swallowing semen

5 times lube can be used for non-s*xual activities

5 times lube can be used for non-s*xual activities

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

10 mistakes you should not make when using weed (marijuana)

10 mistakes you should not make when using weed (marijuana)

5 times Nengi recreated looks from Beyonce, Rihanna and other celebrities

5 times Nengi recreated looks from Beyonce, Rihanna and other celebrities

Why Finland is the happiest country on earth

Why Finland is the happiest country on earth

For women: 5 common mistakes that are making your period pain worse

For women: 5 common mistakes that are making your period pain worse

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ivory coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa [Alphafoodie]

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

Health benefits of African star apple/Agbalumo/Udara [Kitchen butterfly]

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

Bajau people spend most of their lives under water, here's how they survive

The hausa people [Pinterest]

A brief history of how the Hausas were conquered by the Fulanis