ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 importances of Proverbs in culture

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

A proverb is a saying that expresses a common truth/fact or gives a piece of advice.

Proverbs
Proverbs

They are simple sayings, pearls of wisdom, that are particular to each culture but widely recognized and relatable. They aid communication because a lot of information is passed across without saying too much.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Proverbs cut across a wide range of topics, such as friendship, leadership, trust, fashion, marriage, grieving, and religion, amongst many others.

Every culture has proverbial sayings to support its traditions and morals. Proverbs and sayings convey often utilized cultural ideals commonly accepted in society. Here are some reasons why proverbs are so crucial in cultures:

Proverbs are generally used to offer advice to listeners. Proverbs such as “Make hay while the Sunshine” is seen as a bit of advice to work while there is still strength.

An example is an African proverb that says, “Wherever a man goes to dwell, his character goes with him.” This means what defines a man is his character. It is inseparable from him and will follow him everywhere he goes. This teaches the importance of a good moral compass.

Proverbs impart knowledge and spread awareness on certain issues and topics. “Be not afraid of going slowly. Be only afraid of standing still.” This Chinese proverb is an example of how Proverbs are used to inspire people.

They are used to criticize wrongdoings and also to scold.

“Do not look where you fell, but where you slipped.” This proverb warns one not to focus on mistakes but on what caused the mistakes; otherwise, one may repeat the same mistake.

These, amongst many others, are why proverbs are so important in cultures.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 importances of Proverbs in culture

3 importances of Proverbs in culture

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Hair Goals: 5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

Hair Goals: 5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

How to rock bright colours on Christmas Day

How to rock bright colours on Christmas Day

5 ways to avoid weight gain during the festive period

5 ways to avoid weight gain during the festive period

Ric Hassani thrills guests at sold out live event

Ric Hassani thrills guests at sold out live event

Baylis & Harding in collaboration with “Celebrations launch the new Autumn Winter 2022 Collection Just in Time for Christmas

Baylis & Harding in collaboration with “Celebrations” launch the new Autumn Winter 2022 Collection Just in Time for Christmas

Livespot X Festival closes out Nigeria's first ever Entertainment Week Lagos

Livespot X Festival closes out Nigeria's first ever Entertainment Week Lagos

What went down at Adekunle Gold's 'Catch Me If You Can' concert with Gordon's

What went down at Adekunle Gold's 'Catch Me If You Can' concert with Gordon's

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

A plate of Oha Soup [Reterdeen]

5 foods to try on Christmas day apart from rice

Korean Culture

5 similarities between Yoruba and Korean culture

Meals you can fall back on when Sapa hits

5 meals you can fall back on when Sapa hits