RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 hilarious antics of some Instagram food influencers

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigerian food influencers have a huge following, but some of the things they say and do are hilarious.

Here are some hilarious things food influencers do [depositphotos]
Here are some hilarious things food influencers do [depositphotos]

If you are anything like me, that means you love watching Instagram chefs cook, it’s one of those subtly calming activities. Sometimes, they cook cultural meals we can relate to but some times have some funny antics;

Recommended articles

In an African home, the spices you will see are seasoning cubes, pepper salt, curry powder, thyme and maybe garlic. Anything else you are asking for is impossible, so why do they mention things like soy sauce, vinegar, cheese, paprika etc as things laying around the kitchen?

I remember one food influencer telling us how to make parfait at home cheaply, after she listed all we needed to put, I just realized it was better to buy it from a vendor.

Dear Instagram food influencer, you told me this recipe is simple, but look, I almost burnt down my house.

When I see, 'a simple way to toast bread', I know it involves some soaking, using a nonstick pot, spending so much on extra groceries, making sure the cooking heat is medium and also different intricacies that are not simple at all.

Please, why am I blending Oreos into a smoothie? Yes, we know that it’s common in Lagos restaurants but don’t tempt me as I am on my weight loss journey. I recently saw a toast bread recipe where bread was soaked in ice cream. Ah! But why? Let’s not derail people from their dream bodies.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

Medplus expands wellness services unveils 90th store

Medplus expands wellness services unveils 90th store

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

Zagg redefines the energy drink experience with exciting launch party

Zagg redefines the energy drink experience with exciting launch party

Pere, Larry Gaaga, Cubana Chief Priest unveiled as Gulder ambassador

Pere, Larry Gaaga, Cubana Chief Priest unveiled as Gulder ambassador

3 hilarious antics of some Instagram food influencers

3 hilarious antics of some Instagram food influencers

The lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to a larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

The lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to a larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The Ooni of Ife and his new wives

The reasons behind the Ooni of Ife's many marriages

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

7 health benefits of hibiscus tea (Zobo)

7 health benefits of zobo drink (Hibiscus tea)

Everywhere in West Africa, there's a Hausa speaking community.

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings