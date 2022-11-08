If you are anything like me, that means you love watching Instagram chefs cook, it’s one of those subtly calming activities. Sometimes, they cook cultural meals we can relate to but some times have some funny antics;
3 hilarious antics of some Instagram food influencers
Nigerian food influencers have a huge following, but some of the things they say and do are hilarious.
1. They say things like ‘ingredients you have laying around' when they know not everyone has them
In an African home, the spices you will see are seasoning cubes, pepper salt, curry powder, thyme and maybe garlic. Anything else you are asking for is impossible, so why do they mention things like soy sauce, vinegar, cheese, paprika etc as things laying around the kitchen?
I remember one food influencer telling us how to make parfait at home cheaply, after she listed all we needed to put, I just realized it was better to buy it from a vendor.
2. Calling a difficult recipe simple
Dear Instagram food influencer, you told me this recipe is simple, but look, I almost burnt down my house.
When I see, 'a simple way to toast bread', I know it involves some soaking, using a nonstick pot, spending so much on extra groceries, making sure the cooking heat is medium and also different intricacies that are not simple at all.
3. Cooking what looks like it can give you diabetes
Please, why am I blending Oreos into a smoothie? Yes, we know that it’s common in Lagos restaurants but don’t tempt me as I am on my weight loss journey. I recently saw a toast bread recipe where bread was soaked in ice cream. Ah! But why? Let’s not derail people from their dream bodies.
