3 hilarious antics of some Instagram food influencers

1. They say things like ‘ingredients you have laying around' when they know not everyone has them

In an African home, the spices you will see are seasoning cubes, pepper salt, curry powder, thyme and maybe garlic. Anything else you are asking for is impossible, so why do they mention things like soy sauce, vinegar, cheese, paprika etc as things laying around the kitchen?

I remember one food influencer telling us how to make parfait at home cheaply, after she listed all we needed to put, I just realized it was better to buy it from a vendor.

2. Calling a difficult recipe simple

Dear Instagram food influencer, you told me this recipe is simple, but look, I almost burnt down my house.

When I see, 'a simple way to toast bread', I know it involves some soaking, using a nonstick pot, spending so much on extra groceries, making sure the cooking heat is medium and also different intricacies that are not simple at all.

3. Cooking what looks like it can give you diabetes