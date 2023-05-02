3 foods to get rid of body odour

Thankfully, there are some natural remedies for body odour and some of them are even food items readily available in the kitchen. Here are three examples;

1) Baking soda

Baking soda seems like the gift that just keeps giving. This food item used in baking is also a natural deodorizer that can help with body odour.

Baking soda can absorb moisture and fight off the bacteria that cause body odour by creating an environment where these bacteria can't grow. To use baking soda for body odour just mix equal parts of it with water to create a paste, and apply it to your underarms.

2) Lemon juice

Lemon juice is also a great natural remedy for body odour. This fruit contains natural antibacterial properties that can help to also fight off the bacteria that cause body odour.

Lemon juice also contains a refreshing scent that can help to mask any unpleasant odours. It is used by simply rubbing the juice directly on your underarms. Aside from rubbing on your underarms, a glass of lukewarm lemon water is also very refreshing for your system and can help prevent body odour.

3) Probiotics

Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and sauerkraut can also help in reducing body odour. When consumed, these foods can help to reduce the amount of odour-causing bacteria in the body.