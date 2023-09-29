ADVERTISEMENT
3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

Oluwasemilore Oguntoye

If you are wondering if there are limits to what you can eat in any part of the world, here are food items not allowed in some countries.

Nigeria boasts lots of delectable dishes [Face2face African]
However, while some of these delectable food items are legal and consumed in Nigeria, they remain banned in other countries. These food items include;

Bushmeat [Faunalytics]
Bushmeat is sometimes called game meat, a spicy, roasted meat known for its unique taste. Animals such as antelopes, wild pigs, rabbits, squirrels, alligators, crocodiles and other non-domesticated animals are used in the preparation of bushmeat.

But as juicy and savoury as bushmeat is, it is banned in the United States of America due to health concerns like these animals being carriers of diseases like ebola, and cholera, deeming them risky to consume.

Bushmeat, in any amount, found at U.S. ports of entry are terminated along with any personal items that may have come in contact with the bushmeat. There is a $250,000 fine for bringing bushmeat into the U.S.

In Hungary, Austria, and several Scandinavian nations, the use of a particular type of oil, extracted from soybeans and cottonseeds in products like coffee creamer, is prohibited. This is due to the occurrence of trans fat, which happens when an industrial process adds hydrogen to vegetable oil and makes it turn into a solid when it's not supposed to.

This same phenomenon is responsible for vegetable oil and palm oil turning solid in room temperature.

Coffemate creamer [WebStaurant Store ]
Cottonseed oil can also sneak into things like cookies, crackers, margarine, and even mayonnaise. So, in some places, they've said, “No way!” to this oil because it's unhealthy.

Ackee fruit [Brasserie Cayman]
The ackee is a member of the soapberry family, native to West Africa, with Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, and Nigeria, and is commonly known as the African apple.

The fruit is popular in Southern Nigeria where it is known as ishin. It is banned in Jamaica when unripe because of its poisonous nature and most ackee products have been banned from import into the U.S for the past 30 years because of concerns about poisoning from unripe fruit.

Oluwasemilore Oguntoye Oluwasemilore Oguntoye Oluwasemilore Oguntoye is a content intern at Pulse with a passion for crafting engaging and captivating narratives on a wide range of exciting topics.

