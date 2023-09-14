ADVERTISEMENT
17 Guinness World Records linked to 1 football academy in Nigeria

Anna Ajayi

It is impressive that this single football academy has achieved outstanding Guinness World Records sports titles.

Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy and their Guinness World Record Awards [Facebook]
Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy and their Guinness World Record Awards [Facebook]

Guinness World Records, on their official social media page, acknowledged this feat by Tonye Solomon for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on his head.

He accomplished this in August 2023 but was officially recognised and awarded in September 2023.

Notably, this same academy called the Chukwuebuka Freestyle Academy, has been responsible for producing several record-breaking individuals. These students have bagged a total of 17 Guinness World Records titles.

Chukwuebuka Ezugha holds three, Chinonso Eche holds five, Victor Richard Kipo impressively holds eight, Vincent Okezie holds four, Confidence Kipo holds two, and the most recent record-setter, Tonye Solomon, holds one.

Let's expatiate on nine of the impressive records of this academy:

1st Guinness World Record

Awarded in November 2019

Most consecutive football touches in one minute while balancing another ball on the head (111). Achieved by Chinonso Eche.

2nd Guinness World Record

Awarded in October 2021

Most football headers while in a prone position in one minute (233). Achieved by Chinonso Eche.

3rd Guinness World Record

Awarded in October 2021

Most football touches in a seated position while balancing a football on the head in one minute (197). Achieved by Chinonso Eche.

4th Guinness World Record

Awarded in October 2021

Fastest time to complete 1,000 football touches while balancing a football on the head (7 min 46 sec). Achieved by Chinonso Eche.

5th Guinness World Record

Awarded in December 2021

Most consecutive football passes with the sole in a team of two (198). Achieved by Chukwuebuka Ezugha & Victor Richard Kipo.

6th Guinness World Record

Awarded in March 2022

Most consecutive passes of a football between the head and sole in a team of two (252). Achieved by Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo.

7th Guinness World Record

Awarded in March 2022

Most consecutive passes of a football between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person (129). Achieved by Chukwuebuka Ezugha, Victor Richard Kipo, and Vincent Okezie.

8th Guinness World Record

Awarded in March 2022

Most consecutive backwards handspring with a football between the legs (10). Achieved by Vincent Okezie.

9th Guinness World Record

Awarded in September 2023

Most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head. Achieved by Tonye Solomon.

