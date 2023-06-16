ADVERTISEMENT
10 unique Father's Day gifts for your dad

Samiah Ogunlowo

A good dad is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.

A good dad is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.[Credit: Getty Images]
A good dad is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.[Credit: Getty Images]

This year’s Father's Day, go beyond the traditional gifts and surprise your dad with something truly unique and memorable.

From personalized keepsakes to experiences that celebrate their interests, these gifts will make your dad feel loved and cherished on his special day. Here is a list of 10 special gift ideas that are perfect for Nigerian dads;

If your dad is a football enthusiast, surprise him with a customized football jersey featuring his favourite player's name and number. It's a fantastic way to show support for his team and ignite his passion for the beautiful game.

Celebrate your dad's Nigerian heritage by gifting him a finely tailored traditional outfit.
Celebrate your dad's Nigerian heritage by gifting him a finely tailored traditional outfit. Pulse Nigeria

Celebrate your dad's Nigerian heritage by gifting him a finely tailored traditional outfit. Whether it's an agbada, a buba and sokoto set, or a senator-style attire, he will appreciate the thoughtfulness and the opportunity to showcase his cultural pride.

Make your dad's wrist stand out with a stylish engraved watch
Make your dad's wrist stand out with a stylish engraved watch Pulse Nigeria

Make your dad's wrist stand out with a stylish engraved watch. Choose a design that suits his taste and has a heartfelt message or his initials engraved on the back. Every time he checks the time, he will be reminded of your love and appreciation.

Allow him indulge in his love for delicious Nigerian flavours (Credit: Remitly Blog)
Allow him indulge in his love for delicious Nigerian flavours (Credit: Remitly Blog) Pulse Nigeria

Treat your dad to a unique culinary experience, such as a cooking class that specializes in Nigerian cuisine. This gift allows him to learn new recipes, and techniques, and indulge in his love for delicious Nigerian flavours. It's a perfect opportunity for him to showcase his culinary skills to the family.

Treat him to a relaxing massage, a refreshing facial, or a revitalizing body treatment
Treat him to a relaxing massage, a refreshing facial, or a revitalizing body treatment Pulse Nigeria

Pamper your dad with a rejuvenating spa or wellness package. Treat him to a relaxing massage, a refreshing facial, or a revitalizing body treatment. This thoughtful gift will help him unwind, destress, and rejuvenate his mind and body.

Create a personalized photo album filled with cherished memories and heartfelt messages.
Create a personalized photo album filled with cherished memories and heartfelt messages. Pulse Nigeria
Create a personalized photo album filled with cherished memories and heartfelt messages. Include family photos, special moments, and handwritten notes to express your love and appreciation.

This sentimental gift will be a treasure for your dad, reminding him of the beautiful moments you've shared together.

Surprise your dad with a weekend getaway to a scenic destination in Nigeria. Whether it's a serene beach resort, a nature retreat, or a cultural hotspot, spend quality time together, exploring new places, and creating lasting memories.

If your dad is a tech enthusiast, consider gifting him the latest gadget that aligns with his interests. Whether it's a smartwatch, wireless headphones, or a gadget that complements his hobbies, he will appreciate the practicality and innovation.

Commission a local artist to create personalized artwork that reflects your dad's personality and passions.
Commission a local artist to create personalized artwork that reflects your dad's personality and passions. Pulse Nigeria

Commission a local artist to create personalized artwork that reflects your dad's personality and passions. It could be a painting, a sculpture, or a custom-designed piece that adds a touch of uniqueness to his living space.

Gift your dad a subscription box tailored to his interests, whether it's a monthly book club, a grooming kit, or a curated selection of his favourite snacks. This gift keeps on giving, delighting him with new surprises every month.

This year’s Father's Day, go beyond the ordinary and surprise Nigerian dads with unique gifts that celebrate their individuality and honour their role in our lives. These 10 gift ideas offer a diverse range of options, ensuring there's something special for every dad.

Remember, it's the thought and effort that counts the most. Take this opportunity to show your dad how much he means to you, and let this Father's Day be a memorable occasion filled with love, appreciation, and cherished moments.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

