With the Valentine's day approaching, your partner deserves to know how you feel, especially in the form of poem.

Here are 10 poems that truly capture different stages of love. Feel free to draw inspiration from them.

1. A poem for new love

I hope you feel Valentine's Day

is your favorite day this year,

because the first thing I'm gonna do

is hold you tight and shed a grateful tear.

- Linzy Bruno

2. Lovers day

Hearts and flowers on Valentine’s day.

heart shaped candy, help me say:

I Love you in a special way,

because love is the reason for Valentine’s day.

Valentine’s day is a special time

for songs to sing

and poems that rhyme,

a happy time for everyone.

I’m so glad you’re a friend of mine

- Kelly Russell

3. Secret admirer

Kisses Kisses Kisses,

Oh, what should I do?

All I want is just one Kiss,

From a special person like you.

- Brenna Copley

4. Hot romance

When the apocalypse does come,

I will rebuild our city with my tongue.

I will suck this world’s ashes from your fingers.

I will refuse to let the fires of this hell

be the only thing that makes us sweat.

When the apocalypse comes,

so will we.

— From When the Apocalypse Comes by Sierra DeMulder

5. For your wife

As I look at my life with my wonderful wife,

I know that I truly am blessed.

I love her so much; love fills up my life,

Making our home a love nest.

So every day is happy for me;

She fills me with joy and delight.

My wife is as sweet as a wife can me;

She makes even dreary days bright.

So I thank the good Lord on this Valentine's Day

For blessing me in this special way.

- Karl Fuchs

6. Declaration of love

Before I met you,

I felt that I couldn't love anyone,

That nobody would be able to fill the void in my heart,

But that all changed when I met you.

Then I came to realize you were always on my mind.

You're funny and sweet.

You make me laugh and smile.

You take away all my anger and sadness.

You make me weak when I talk to you.

Then I started to write poems about you.

Now I have come to realize that I am hopelessly in love with you.

-Keith Hank

7 . Wonders

I could watch the sunrise, I could watch the sunset,

I could walk in the rain without getting wet,

I could witness their beauty as the flowers bloom,

I could I could listen to bird songs as the new day dawns,

I could feel the sunshine through the darkest clouds,

I could hear a sweet whisper through the roar of a crowd,

I could walk on water without soaking my feet,

I could travel the world in less than a week,

I could travel the cosmos and watch it unfold,

I could witness it's power, so wonderful to behold,

But of all the wonderful things I could do,

There's nothing in the universe that compares to you,

I'll hold you in my heart for the rest of my life,

You're my living miracle, my sweet valentine.

-Harry Boslem

8 . Be my Valentine

Night is falling my heart is calling

I feel so lonely I need you only

but I’ve got a teddy that I take to bed

if you’ll be my Valentine

I’ll take you instead

-Jenni lea

9. Be mine

The smile that cleanses my soul

the eyes that stop time with a single glance

the touch of love from his hands

I’ve been waiting for this day

this special time

all I can do is pray

for you to be my Valentine

-Christina Occhipinti

10 . Traditional poem

Roses are red, violets are blue,

The center of my world begins and ends with you.

-KYB