10 foods that can help you get 'high' while trying to quit smoking

1. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and can provide a sense of pleasure and well-being. It contains compounds like theobromine and phenylethylamine, which can enhance mood and mimic a mild 'high'. Opt for dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa for the best benefits.

2. Bananas

Bananas are a great source of vitamin B6 and dopamine, a neurotransmitter that promotes feelings of happiness and well-being. Eating bananas can help lift your mood and provide a natural energy boost, making them an excellent choice for those trying to quit smoking.

3. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium. These nutrients are known to support brain health and improve mood, helping to reduce stress and anxiety associated with quitting smoking.

4. Spicy foods

Spicy foods like chili peppers contain capsaicin, a compound that triggers the release of endorphins, the body's natural painkillers and mood elevators. Incorporating spicy foods into your diet can provide a natural 'high' and help distract you from nicotine cravings.

5. Green tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants and contains the amino acid L-theanine, which promotes relaxation and improves focus. Drinking green tea can help calm your mind and body, reducing the stress and anxiety often experienced when quitting smoking.

6. Berries

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are high in antioxidants and vitamins that can boost your mood and energy levels. The natural sugars in berries can also provide a quick pick-me-up without the crash associated with refined sugars.

7. Avocados

Avocados are rich in healthy fats, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. They can help stabilize blood sugar levels and provide long-lasting energy, which is beneficial when dealing with the withdrawal symptoms of quitting smoking.

8. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which support gut health and overall well-being. The protein in Greek yogurt can help keep you full and satisfied, reducing the urge to snack on unhealthy foods that might replace smoking.

9. Oats

Oats are a great source of complex carbohydrates and fiber, which can help maintain steady blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy. A bowl of oatmeal in the morning can help you start your day on the right foot, making it easier to resist smoking urges.

10. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale, are packed with essential nutrients that support brain health and improve mood. They are also rich in folate, which can help combat the feelings of depression that some people experience when quitting smoking.

