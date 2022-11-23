RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

10 cities around the world named after food

In different countries around the world, cities are named after many things.

Appleyard, Washington
Appleyard, Washington

A city could be named after a river, a person or the name could be from a prominent structure in that city. There are however some cities that have yummy names as they were named after food.

Here are 10 cities around the world named after food;

This is a small community in Burnet, Texas that has a water tower painted to resemble a box of oatmeal. Not only does this community bear the name of a food, the residents of Oatmeal and the nearby city of Bertram celebrate an Oatmeal Festival every year.

oatmeal
oatmeal Pulse Nigeria

Located in Jackson, Florida, this community is also named after food. It is said that the name came about after some poor families during the Great Depression would use eggs as a means of exchange of goods.

Another version of this city's name says two eggs were dropped by accident, causing the name to be selected. Weird right?

Two egg
Two egg Pulse Nigeria

While this sounds really funny, Burnt Corn is actually the name of a community in Alabama. It is not clear how this name came about as one version says someone passing by this place found a pile of parched corn.

Another version says the town was named after the burning of corn fields that happened during the Creek War in the early 1800s. One thing is clear though - there was corn and it was burnt, hence - Burnt Corn.

Burnt Corn
Burnt Corn Pulse Nigeria

This is a small city in West Virginia with a population of about 20 people as of 2020. Cucumber the city is said to have been named after Cucumber Creek or the cucumber trees located there.

Cucumber, West Virginia
Cucumber, West Virginia(breaks-interstate-park) Pulse Nigeria

This is also another small city and it is said to have gotten its name from nearby limestone hills.

Lime village
Lime village Pulse Nigeria

The origin of this name is quite funny. In 1902 the local post office in this community was established and there was a need to name the community. It was agreed that the name should be ptarmigan, a bird prominent in the area.

However, they were not sure of the spelling and of course, since there was no Google at the time to confirm the spelling, the town decided to go with the name Chicken.

Chicken
Chicken Pulse Nigeria

For this small community in Arkansas, it is said that the name Tomato was decided upon when the town was considered for a post office. In the middle of the discussion between a postal representative and residents of the community, a lady is reported to have said, “Oh, why not just name it Tomato.”

Since she was holding a tomato in her hands. Another version says the name Tomato came about after a crate decorated with a colorful picture of a tomato that was kept at the beginning of the town.

This town in Essex county was originally known as Newark Mountains but in 1780, the residents officially voted to adopt the name Orange.

-orange-nj-essex-county
-orange-nj-essex-county Pulse Nigeria

This is one of the most populous cities in the German state of Hesse and it has a similar name to a Frankfurter - a long, thin sausage.

Frankfurt
Frankfurt Pulse Nigeria

There are a few cities with the name Apple attached and Appleyard Washington is one of them. Others are Apple Orchard, Virginia, Appleton, Minnesota and Appleton, Wisconsin.

