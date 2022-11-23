Here are 10 cities around the world named after food;

1) Oatmeal, Texas

This is a small community in Burnet, Texas that has a water tower painted to resemble a box of oatmeal. Not only does this community bear the name of a food, the residents of Oatmeal and the nearby city of Bertram celebrate an Oatmeal Festival every year.

2) Two Egg, Florida

Located in Jackson, Florida, this community is also named after food. It is said that the name came about after some poor families during the Great Depression would use eggs as a means of exchange of goods.

Another version of this city's name says two eggs were dropped by accident, causing the name to be selected. Weird right?

3) Burnt Corn, Alabama

While this sounds really funny, Burnt Corn is actually the name of a community in Alabama. It is not clear how this name came about as one version says someone passing by this place found a pile of parched corn.

Another version says the town was named after the burning of corn fields that happened during the Creek War in the early 1800s. One thing is clear though - there was corn and it was burnt, hence - Burnt Corn.

4) Cucumber, West Virginia

This is a small city in West Virginia with a population of about 20 people as of 2020. Cucumber the city is said to have been named after Cucumber Creek or the cucumber trees located there.

5) Lime village, Alaska

This is also another small city and it is said to have gotten its name from nearby limestone hills.

6) Chicken, Alaska

The origin of this name is quite funny. In 1902 the local post office in this community was established and there was a need to name the community. It was agreed that the name should be ptarmigan, a bird prominent in the area.

However, they were not sure of the spelling and of course, since there was no Google at the time to confirm the spelling, the town decided to go with the name Chicken.

7) Tomato, Arkansas

For this small community in Arkansas, it is said that the name Tomato was decided upon when the town was considered for a post office. In the middle of the discussion between a postal representative and residents of the community, a lady is reported to have said, “Oh, why not just name it Tomato.”

Since she was holding a tomato in her hands. Another version says the name Tomato came about after a crate decorated with a colorful picture of a tomato that was kept at the beginning of the town.

8) Orange new Jersey

This town in Essex county was originally known as Newark Mountains but in 1780, the residents officially voted to adopt the name Orange.

9) Frankfurt, Germany

This is one of the most populous cities in the German state of Hesse and it has a similar name to a Frankfurter - a long, thin sausage.

10) Appleyard, Washington