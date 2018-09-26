You will make one of these commercial stops during road travel

Pulse.ng logo
Frequent road travellers will recognise these top commercial stops.

Road travel in Nigeria might be hectic, but it does have its high points. Those moments when you get to come down to stretch your legs and shop for things that are way cheaper than you're used to, are definitely high points. Here are the most popular commercial stops for road travellers in Nigeria.

1. Lokoja, Kogi State

Almost everyone passing the route going to the north or away from the north will stop at Lokoja. Due to its many restaurants and petrol stations, it is the commercial stop for people to use the toilets, stretch their legs, eat and buy small goods like fish, suya, kilishi, and other street snacks.

2. Ninth-mile, Enugu State

If you are heading towards the east, there is a high chance you will pass through Enugu. The people of Enugu, especially at Ninth-mile, boast about their prowess in making Okpa. So, most people use the opportunity to buy Okpa and other things like bread. In fact, people like to go through Enugu just to buy the okpa.

3. Ibadan, Oyo State

Ibadan is very famous for Amala, bush meat, palm wine and yam flour, so travellers going to the South-West take the opportunity to buy these things.

4. Ore, Ondo State

Ore is very similar to Lokoja for travellers heading to and from the south-western regions such as Lagos. Travellers take the opportunity to stretch their legs, buy food and ease themselves.

5. Ilesa, Osun State

You might stop here if you are going to the north from the south-west. Most people want to buy their popular affordable palm oil and unripe plantain when passing through.

6. Okene, Kogi State

Depending on the driver and the route, Okene is a good place for travellers to buy dry fish and smoked fish.

7. Onitsha, Anambra State

Onitsha offers travellers who pass the route the chance to buy food and bread for their relatives waiting at home.

